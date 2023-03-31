Best Face Washes for Oily Skin That Will Keep You Shine-Free All Day Long

With summer right around the corner, it’s time to take out a few minutes and face the facts – men’s grooming is no longer just a luxury, it’s a necessity! And if you’re one of those guys who constantly battles with oily skin, you know how frustrating it can be, especially in the summer. Oily skin is quite common in men and is caused by overactive sebaceous glands that produce excess oil, leaving your skin looking greasy and shiny. Oily skin, if left unchecked, can also cause clogged pores, which can then cause acne breakouts.
View this post on Instagram
For keeping oily skin in check, it is necessary to find a suitable face wash that will help regulate excess oil production without stripping away your skin’s natural oils. So, if you are looking for the best face wash to tackle oily skin, we’ve got your back (and your face).
Picking the best face wash for oily skin
If you have oily skin, it’s important to choose a face wash that’s specifically designed to address excess oil production and prevent acne. “Oily skin is very commonly misunderstood, and so we often see very harsh cleansers, high pH soaps, and highly perfumed products. On the other hand, the skin’s sebum is easily cleansed with a gentle thorough cleanser, which removes dirt and grime but does not strip away the essential lipids from the skin,” explains Dr Renita Rajan, celebrity cosmetic dermatologist.
She further explains. “Oily skin can be pretty sensitive, especially when the tendency is to rub and scrub the skin. These actions of physical scrubbing can make oily skin worse and can mess with the skin surface microbiome balance as well.”
When we asked her about ingredients to look out for in a face wash, she recommends, “For acne-prone oily skin and for best pore cleansing, it is better to use salicylic acid in the more potent form of a surfactant-free exfoliator, as compared to facewashes. Lactic acid and glycolic acid are also good options for exfoliating face washes.”
Similarly, Dr Batul Patel, a leading celebrity dermatologist and the founder of The Bombay Skin Clinic believes, “When purchasing a face wash for oily skin, one must look for newer active ingredients like lactic acid or mandelic acid rather than glycolic or salicylic acid. These acids do not dry out the skin excessively and aid in controlling and cleaning the oil glands.” She further adds, “One way to clear out clogging pores is that opt for double cleansing. Double cleansing would prevent the clogging of the pores. However, it is important to ensure not to over-dry the skin while doing so as it could lead to a rebound effect of the skin secreting more oil. Vitamin A is one of the most vital active ingredients that prevent the clogging of pores and helps in cell renewal. So, try including face washes with Vitamin A.”
It’s also important to avoid face washes that contain alcohol, as they can strip your skin of its natural oils and worse, cause it to produce even more oil. Look for products that are labelled ‘non-comedogenic’ or ‘oil-free’ as they are less likely to clog your pores and cause breakouts. Consider using a face wash that contains natural ingredients such as tea tree oil or neem oil as these ingredients have natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, which can help to keep your skin clear and healthy.
So, with all that information in mind, here are our top picks for face washes for men suffering from oily skin.
10 Best Hair Oils To Check Out If You’re Suffering From Severe Hair Loss
The Ultimate Guide To Men’s Grooming Resolutions For 2023
Our picks for the best face washes for oily skin
(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Pexels)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Wash
- Put Simply pH-Balancing Hydrating Korean Face Wash
- Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser
- St Botanica Goji Berry Vitamin C Face Wash
- The Body Shop Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Clay Wash
- L'Occitane Gel-To-Foam Face Cleanser
- Phy Green Tea Face Wash
- Clayco Azuki Beans and Koji Rice Foaming Enzyme Powder
- Derma Co 2% Hyalacalamine Oil Control Face Wash
- Pixi Double Cleanse
INR 593
The Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash Facial Cleanser is specifically designed to tackle acne-prone skin with its active ingredient, salicylic acid. This powerful ingredient helps to unclog pores, remove excess oil and clear up acne, making it a great choice for those struggling with breakouts. This product is oil-free, non-comedogenic, and gentle enough to use every day. When used, it penetrates deep into your skin to remove excess oil and buildup, leaving your skin clean and oil-free.
What’s more, it comes with a patented Microclear technology, which is composed of three ingredients that work in synergy to prep your skin for salicylic acid. If you have sensitive skin, you’d be pleased to know that this product also comes with a pink grapefruit formula, in addition to the classic formula. However, it’s important to note that some people may experience dryness or irritation when using salicylic acid. To avoid this, it’s recommended to start by using the product once a day and gradually increasing to twice a day, if needed.
(Image credit: Amazon)
INR 699
If you’re a fan of Korean skincare, then you’re in luck! Put Simply has introduced a new pH-balancing hydrating Korean face wash that’s specially curated for Indian skin. Dubbed ‘Get Your Greens’, its jelly-like formula is gentle yet effective at lifting away dirt, makeup, and sunscreen particles from your skin without stripping it of its natural oils and moisture. The best part? This face wash is formulated at an optimal pH of 5.5, meaning it maintains the skin barrier and won’t leave your skin feeling dry or tight after washing your face. The secret lies in its key ingredients – cica, neem and green tea – all of which work together to gently clean out your pores and keep your skin supple and healthy.
(Image credit: Put Simply)
INR 458
Cetaphil is a dermatologist-recommended face wash, which is specially curated for those people who harbour oily and combination skin. It comes with a gentle and effective formula that removes excess oil, dirt, and impurities without stripping your skin of its natural oils (notice a pattern in our top picks?)
Suitable for daily use, this cleanser is also pH-balanced, which means it is gentle and won’t disrupt your skin’s natural pH balance. Additionally, it is also non-comedogenic and won’t clog your pores or contribute to acne breakouts. Post-cleansing, apply a light layer of moisturiser all over your face to maintain healthy skin.
(Image credit: Nykaa)
INR 199
St Botanica’s Goji Berry Face Wash is the secret to achieving that coveted glowy skin. Infused with the antioxidant properties of goji berries, this face wash is perfect for treating your skin and removing deep-seated impurities, all while fading dark spots with regular usage. But that’s not all – this powerhouse product also helps diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while improving your skin’s texture. Its formula, which includes Vitamin C, enhances your skin’s appearance by giving it a bright glow. And with the added benefits of dragon fruit and niacinamide extracts, this face wash also soothes your skin and prevents clogged pores, making it an ideal addition to your daily grooming routine.
(Image credit: St Botanica)
INR 1295
The Body Shop’s Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Clay Wash combines the purifying benefits of charcoal with the exfoliating properties of clay. Designed to deeply cleanse your skin and remove impurities, excess oil and dead cells, its formula contains key ingredients such as bamboo charcoal from the Himalayan foothills (quite popular for its purifying properties) and kaolin clay, (gently exfoliates the skin). The formula also contains tea tree oil, which is known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and will help control acne breakouts and possible skin irritation.
(Image credit: Amazon)
INR 1950
L’Occitane Gel-To-Foam Face Cleanser is designed to gently cleanse your skin while removing impurities and excess oil. As its name suggests, the formula is a gel that transforms into a lightweight foam upon contact with water, making it easy to apply and rinse off. Suitable for all skin types, this face wash is infused with cucumber and thyme extracts, both of which are known for their refreshing properties, reducing blemishes and removing impurities. Its formula is also free of parabens, phthalates and synthetic fragrances, making it suitable for people with sensitive skin.
(Image credit: L’Occitane)
INR 262
The Phy Green Tea Face Wash is a skincare product designed to gently cleanse your skin while removing its impurities and excess oil. Its secret lies in its green tea extracts, which are well-known for their powerful antioxidant properties and ability to protect the skin from environmental stressors. And with added glycerin, your skin will be left feeling hydrated and moisturised without feeling oily. Suitable for all skin types, you can use this face wash daily as part of your regular skincare routine
(Image credit: Amazon)
INR 799
Are you tired of the same old liquid face washes and cleansers? Why not shake things up with a unique powdered face wash from Clayco? This innovative product, called the Azuki Beans and Koji Rice Foaming Enzyme Powder, harnesses the nourishing power of Japanese rice and azuki beans to gently cleanse and exfoliate your skin. Simply add water to activate the powder and watch it transform into a luxurious, creamy foam that’ll leave your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. If you’re a fan of the popular double cleansing routine, this powder is the perfect addition to your skincare regimen. However, even if you prefer a more minimalist approach, you can still enjoy the benefits of this gentle exfoliant and instant glow booster.
(Image credit: Clayco)
INR 218
Derma Co’s HyalaCalamine Range is making waves in the skincare world, especially for those with oily or combination skin. Known for its acid-based products, Derma Co has combined the power of two potent ingredients – calamine and hyaluronic acid – to create a range that effectively controls excess oil production and combats acne breakouts. With the perfect blend of calamine, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, this range carefully balances deep cleansing with skin hydration, leaving your skin looking and feeling its best.
(Image credit: Derma Co)
INR 2400
Looking for an all-in-one solution for your double cleansing routine? Pixi’s got you covered with their Double Cleanse product. Designed to simplify your skincare regimen, this 2-in-1 cleanser removes impurities and excess oil while also providing much-needed hydration and nourishment. Developed by renowned skincare expert Caroline Hirons, this product comes with two different cleansers in one convenient package: a solid cleansing oil and a cleansing cream for evening use. Infused with nourishing Vitamin E, camellia oil, and arginine, this duo gently removes makeup and impurities without stripping your skin of its natural oils. Plus, the addition of Vitamin C helps soothe and hydrate your skin, leaving you with a glowing and healthy complexion.
(Image credit: Pixi)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: There are multiple face washes that suit oily skin. Some of the best include Cetaphil Oil Cleanser, Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Wash, The Body Shop Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Clay Wash and more.
Answer: Cleansing your face twice a day with the a face wash that is suitable for your skin type helps combat oily skin.
Answer: Start off with cleansing your skin, then use a toner or a serum with salicylic acid or lactic acid and then use a moisturiser infused with Vitamin E.
Answer: For sensitive oily skin, opt for a gentle face wash. You can opt for products from brands such as Neutrogena, Put Simply, Derma Co, Cetaphil and PHY.