10 Best Hair Oils To Check Out If You’re Suffering From Severe Hair Loss

Oiling hair is a universal hack. Whether it is repairing damaged roots or reducing hair fall, hair oils for hair growth are a great tool for men to use. Usually, men make the mistake of staying away from hair oils. This is unfortunate because hair oils offer the best way to nourish their tresses. With their hectic lifestyles, as well as the stress of everyday life, men are also more prone to hair fall, male-pattern baldness, premature greying, and whatnot.

To overcome these concerns, adding hair oils to your grooming kit offers an effective solution. The key here is to use the most suitable oil for your hair and scalp. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at all of the wonderful benefits of oiling our hair.

Which hair oils are most effective in combating hair loss for men?

While choosing a hair oil, pay close attention to the list of ingredients used in its formulation. Go for products with natural ingredients like coconut, onion, castor, almond, and bhirjanga. The best hair oils control frizz, provide moisture to dry and brittle strands, and even add a healthy shine to your mane.

For guys with shorter hair, oiling can improve your scalp’s health, control frizziness, increase your hair’s volume, and reduce flaking. Alternatively, men with longer hair can use hair oil to detangle, smoothen and improve the quality of their strands.

Benefits of using hair oil

1. Hair growth

A primary advantage of oiling your hair is that it increases hair growth. An effective oil massage also helps improve blood circulation in the scalp, eventually making your hair thicker.

2. Prevents dandruff

Dandruff is one of the major causes of hair fall. Regular oiling helps eradicate this problem. You can also use a mix of different oils to fix the itchy and dry scalp that causes heavy dandruff.

3. Stronger roots

Applying hair oil twice or thrice a week will also help you strengthen your hair roots. This isn’t surprising, given that all sorts of bacteria, dead skin cells, and toxic debris are flushed out of your hair when you oil it.

4. Controls frizz and hair fall

Using hair oils formulated with a high concentration of Vitamin E helps control frizz and hair fall. While castor oil and olive oil are great for controlling frizz, coconut oil and onion oil are effective in reducing heavy hair fall and premature balding.

How to apply hair oil?

Step 1: Apply oil in a circular motion on your scalp using your fingertips.

Step 2: Cover your hair with a towel or a shower cap and keep it overnight.

Step 3: Wash your hair the next day or if you can’t wait, then after 3 to 4 hours.

Step 4: Apply a conditioner and wait for two minutes.

Step 5: Wash off the conditioner.

Step 6: Dry your hair using a towel (avoid hair dryers unless absolutely necessary)

So now that we’ve given you the lowdown on the importance of hair oils for men, let’s take a look at some of the best products that are currently available on the market.

These are the best hair oils for men

(Hero image credits: Courtesy iStock/Hazal Ak)

(Feature image credits: Unsplash/ Lora Seis)

(Product image credits: Amazon and Nykaa)