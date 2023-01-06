10 Best Hair Oils To Check Out If You’re Suffering From Severe Hair Loss

Oiling hair is a universal hack. Whether it is repairing damaged roots or reducing hair fall, hair oils for hair growth are a great tool for men to use. Usually, men make the mistake of staying away from hair oils. This is unfortunate because hair oils offer the best way to nourish their tresses. With their hectic lifestyles, as well as the stress of everyday life, men are also more prone to hair fall, male-pattern baldness, premature greying, and whatnot.
To overcome these concerns, adding hair oils to your grooming kit offers an effective solution. The key here is to use the most suitable oil for your hair and scalp. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at all of the wonderful benefits of oiling our hair.
Which hair oils are most effective in combating hair loss for men?
While choosing a hair oil, pay close attention to the list of ingredients used in its formulation. Go for products with natural ingredients like coconut, onion, castor, almond, and bhirjanga. The best hair oils control frizz, provide moisture to dry and brittle strands, and even add a healthy shine to your mane.
For guys with shorter hair, oiling can improve your scalp’s health, control frizziness, increase your hair’s volume, and reduce flaking. Alternatively, men with longer hair can use hair oil to detangle, smoothen and improve the quality of their strands.
Benefits of using hair oil
1. Hair growth
A primary advantage of oiling your hair is that it increases hair growth. An effective oil massage also helps improve blood circulation in the scalp, eventually making your hair thicker.
2. Prevents dandruff
Dandruff is one of the major causes of hair fall. Regular oiling helps eradicate this problem. You can also use a mix of different oils to fix the itchy and dry scalp that causes heavy dandruff.
3. Stronger roots
Applying hair oil twice or thrice a week will also help you strengthen your hair roots. This isn’t surprising, given that all sorts of bacteria, dead skin cells, and toxic debris are flushed out of your hair when you oil it.
4. Controls frizz and hair fall
Using hair oils formulated with a high concentration of Vitamin E helps control frizz and hair fall. While castor oil and olive oil are great for controlling frizz, coconut oil and onion oil are effective in reducing heavy hair fall and premature balding.
How to apply hair oil?
Step 1: Apply oil in a circular motion on your scalp using your fingertips.
Step 2: Cover your hair with a towel or a shower cap and keep it overnight.
Step 3: Wash your hair the next day or if you can’t wait, then after 3 to 4 hours.
Step 4: Apply a conditioner and wait for two minutes.
Step 5: Wash off the conditioner.
Step 6: Dry your hair using a towel (avoid hair dryers unless absolutely necessary)
So now that we’ve given you the lowdown on the importance of hair oils for men, let’s take a look at some of the best products that are currently available on the market.
These are the best hair oils for men
Jump To / Table of Contents
- WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil
- Mamaearth 100% Pure Castor Oil
- The Man Company Coconut Nourishing Hair Growth Oil with Menthol
- Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic Hair Oil
- Moroccanoil Treatment Oil
- Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Oil (50 ml)
- Fable And Mane HoliRoots Treatment Oil
- Anomaly Hair And Scalp Oil
- Juicy Chemistry 100% Organic Pumpkin Seed Oil
- Plum Onion And Bhringraj Hair Growth Oil
INR 416
Get the necessary nourishment to help fight hair and scalp-related problems with this Onion Black Seed Hair Oil from WOW Skin Science. It contains a blend of seven cold-pressed oils like almond, olive, castor, jojoba, argan, coconut, and of course, onion black seed oil that collectively nourish your hair and scalp and enrich it with vital nutrients. Suitable for all hair types, this hair oil makes for a steal deal at its budget-friendly price.
INR 277
Looking for voluminous hair? Just add some castor oil to your hair regime. Mamaearth’s Castor Oil is 100% pure, natural, and cold-pressed. One of the most versatile carriers and base oils on the market, its unique formulation makes it a deep moisturising and conditioning agent. Not only is it effective on your hair and scalp, but it’s also beneficial for your skin, nails, and lips.
INR 249
The Man Company Coconut Nourishing Hair Growth Oil comes with a comb applicator that provides root-to-tip nourishment. Enriched with coconut extracts, this product will make your hair stronger and healthier. The presence of menthol makes it stand out from the clutter of haircare products on the market as it offers a cooling effect that keeps your scalp dry and itch-free. It is also suitable for all hair types be it curly, straight, textured, thick or colour treated hair.
INR 144
Biotique Bio Bhringraj Therapeutic hair oil has an intensive formula that helps treat alopecia and other causes of hair fall. It aids in fresh growth and also diminishes premature greying. The oil contains bhringraj, the flame of the forest flower, liquorice, cow milk, goat milk, and Indian gooseberry. Containing potent herbs, this oil helps eliminate root causes of hair loss while also nourishing your hair follicles.
INR 3870
When it comes to hair oils for men, you can’t really go wrong with a brand like Moroccanoil Treatment. This particular product tames your frizzy hair with effortless ease while also adding a much-needed glossy sheen to your mane. The main ingredient here is argan oil which is loaded with fatty acids and Vitamin E. Apart from regular oiling, you can also use this product for conditioning and styling.
INR 451
Kama Ayurveda’s Bringadi Intensive hair oil offers an all-in-one solution for hair loss, premature greying, and dandruff. This hair oil will help restore and nurture damaged hair back to full health. It also includes hair-nourishing ingredients like indigo, eclipta alba, and gooseberry to promote hair growth. Its earthy scent has a calming, meditative effect that will uplift your mood and, in case you’re applying it before hitting the sack, give you a good night’s sleep.
INR 1200
Fable & Mane’s HoliRoots treatment oil is a cult-favourite, inspired by an Ayurvedic formula that is an ancient secret. Its light formulation makes it easy to use on a weekly basis. Its ingredients include ashwagandha, a wonder herb that makes your hair thicker while also strengthening your scalp. It also features dashmool that promotes healthy blood circulation and encourages hair growth.
INR 1000
Curated by Priyanka Chopra, Anamoly offers a wider range of haircare products. So it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see this hair and scalp oil on our list. Its fast-absorbing formula offers essentially weightless moisture to your scalp, roots, and tips. Infused with a blend of almonds and rosehip oils, its rich formula also soothes dry and irritated scalps. A clean, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan product, it makes for a worthy addition to your grooming kit.
INR 377
Juicy Chemistry’s all-purpose pumpkin oil is rich in Vitamin E and Vitamin K which are highly effective in moisturising your scalp, improving your skin’s elasticity, and reducing hyperpigmentation. As pumpkin seed oil has proven to be quite effective in promoting hair growth, especially in men, you can’t go wrong with this product.
INR 294
Plum Onion and Bhringraj Hair Growth Oil comes enriched with two key ingredients rooted in ancient Indian science – onion and bhringraj. Onion oil helps strengthens hair from the root and prevents thinning while bhringraj promotes your hair and scalp’s overall health. The curry leaves and amla oil in the formula also help regenerate hair follicles and strengthen your roots.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Hair fall can be reduced by regularly oiling hair and maintaining it daily.
Answer: Coconut and Onion oils are best to prevent heavy hair fall.
Answer: Yes, regular oiling helps with hair growth.