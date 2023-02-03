7 Best Hair Waxes For Men To Try Out This Year

Whether you have sleek hair or a long mane, you need the right styling products to create your signature look. For fancy hairstyles such as side parts, slicked-back styles, and everything in between, men need the best hair wax to get the job done.

What are the benefits of hair wax?

Hair wax helps add texture and holds your hair in place. It can also be used to create a variety of styles, including messy, slicked-back and spiked hairstyles. This hair product typically has a thicker consistency than hair gel and provides a medium to strong hold. This is a hair product that helps control frizz, maintain volume, and add definition to your hairstyle. It can also be used for a wide range of hair types and styles, making it a versatile product.

At times, certain hair styling products leave your hair greasy looking or crunched up. Hair wax, fortunately, offers a more natural finish and is also more affordable than other hair styling products, making it a cost-effective option for those on a budget.

How to use hair wax?

Step 1 – Start with clean and dry hair

It’s best to apply hair wax to clean and dry hair to ensure that the product adheres evenly.

Step 2 – Take a small amount of wax

Start with a small amount of hair wax, about the size of a pea, and work it between your palms until it becomes soft and pliable.

Step 3 – Apply it to your hair

Starting at the roots, work the hair wax through your hair, using your fingers to shape and mould your hair into the desired style.

Step 4 – Style as desired

Use your fingers or a comb to create the desired style. For a messy, tousled look, use your fingers to rough up your hair. For a slicked-back look, use a comb to smooth your hair back.

Step 5 – Reapply (as needed!)

If you need a stronger hold or just want to restyle your hair, simply add a small amount of hair wax and work it through your hair.

As there are different versions of hair waxes for different hairstyles, we’ve done our homework and compiled a list of the best hair waxes for men. Check them out.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy iStock/Tassii)