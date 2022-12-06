15 Best Perfumes For Men To Buy Right Now Including Zara, Calvin Klein, Armani And More

There are a lot of factors that need to be kept in mind before selecting the best perfumes for men. To begin with, it needs to be long-lasting. Next, the scent should be strong and masculine but without being too overpowering or nauseating. In other words, it needs to strike the perfect balance. Then there’s the fact that men, largely speaking, are terrible shoppers and most of them don’t even conduct the proper research before selecting a perfume.
This is where we come in. We’ve decided to not just do the research for you, but also shortlist the best perfumes for men warrant a place in your collection. But before we do that, let’s deep dive into the history of perfumes, and the necessary prerequisites of choosing a perfume,
History Of Perfumes
Like most words in the English language, the word ‘perfume’ too can find its origin in Latin, ‘perfumare’ to be precise. ‘perfumare’ can roughly be translated to “to smoke through”. It is believed that the art of making perfumes can be traced back to ancient Egypt, China, as well as the Indus Valley Civilisation. In 2003, it is believed that the world’s oldest surviving perfumes were discovered in Cyprus. These date back to 4ooo years, which can give us all a rough estimate of just how ancient the history of perfumes is.
How To Choose A Perfume For Men?
The first thing to keep in mind before choosing a perfume are the notes. Each perfume has three types of notes – top notes, heart notes, and base notes. The base notes tend to be the most important in the long-run as they usually the last the longest, while the top notes are most impactful in the short-run as they tend to overpower the other notes for the first 5 to 15 minutes. Some examples of popular top notes include lemon, basil, rose, and lavender, while sought-after heart notes are jasmine, cinnamon, and lemon grass. For base notes, vanilla, amber, and musk (especially for men) make for popular choices.
Here Are The Best Perfumes For Men
INR 3420
If there is one thing men love shopping for from Calvin Klein (besides underwear of course), it has to be their perfumes. So it probably shouldn’t surprise anyone to see our top pick be from Calvin Klein’s catalogue. Availably in a classy black bottle, ‘Be’ is one of their best offerings as it meshes the fragrant notes of bergamot orange, juniper berry, mandarin, with the floral delights of lavender and magnolia. The base notes of Sandalwood beautifully complement the other notes to create an intoxicating scent.
INR 4499
No, we aren’t done with Calvin Klein’s perfumes yet. If ‘Be’ offers the perfect amalgamation of classy scents and floral notes, ‘Eternity’ offers a more tropical aroma. Think of it as the more vibrant cousin of ‘Be’. With refreshing top notes of Sage and Galbanum and base notes of moss, this scent is a great choice for today’s contemporary man.
Pro tip: This is a great choice for a date night.
INR 6600
Giorgio Armani is another one of those premium brands that doesn’t need any introduction. Their perfumes for men have stood the test of time and tend to find many takers. ‘Acqua Di Gio’ from their catalogue happens to be one of their best offerings and should be in every man’s perfume collection. The perfume utilises powerful mineral marine notes that give it its signature masculine scent.
INR 10000
It’s often said that, when in doubt, you should always go for a Tom Ford fragrance. As it happens, ‘Ombre Leather’ from Tom Ford is just the fragrant you can depend on if you want to leave a positive (and lasting!) impression on your company. The scent comes infused with warm and spicy notes of black leather, violet flower, and jasmine flower that come together to offer a distinctly masculine fragrance that isn’t too overpowering.
INR 7800
There tends to be a misconception that Dior is a brand that mostly caters to women. In reality, Dior’s catalogue also houses some of the classiest and most fashion-forward clothes and accessories for men. This holds true for their collection of perfumes as well, of which one of our favourites is ‘Sauvage’. According to Dior, the inspiration behind the perfume came from visual of a desert at twilight. This is also represented in the stunning bottle (featuring gradient shades of blue) that this perfumes comes in. The top notes of bergamot and the base notes of vanilla also blend together flawlessly.
INR 1590
The best thing about Zara’s perfumes for men is that they offer the best of both worlds. Not only do you get to wear a bold and long-lasting fragrance, but you also get to do so without having to spend a lot. Zara’s fragrances are relatively affordable, so you end up getting the most bang for your buck. That’s precise the case with this Zara Man ‘Silver’ and Man ‘Gold’ combo set that offers two incredible men’s perfumes for the price of one.
INR 239
Sticking to the theme of affordable purchases, ‘Edge’ from Wild Stone is another one of those perfumes that offers a lot of value for your money. Wild Stone, as a brand, is synonymous with deodorants and perfumes, so there is something to be said about their expertise in crafting these fragrances. ‘Edge’ isn’t bucking that trend as its harmonious blend of top notes (lemon, artemisia), heart notes (ginger, marine), and base notes (cedarwood, amber) is a work of magical alchemy.
INR 4150
Yet another one of those brands that really needs no introduction, Hugo Boss is a tried and tested name for men’s perfumes. ‘Man’ is one of their signature fragrances, even if the name might be a bit too on the nose for a perfume that has a masculine scent. It features base notes of moss, sandalwood, and vetiver, heart notes of jasmine, cedar wood, and lavender, and top notes of pine needles, basil, and cedar (again). Taking one look at all of those ingredients, and it’s safe to say that what you have here is a musky scent that is bold and long-lasting. An all-out winner.
INR 8600
You can’t have a list compiling the best perfumes for men without a mention of BVLGARI. ‘Aqva’ is one their more recent fragrances that has become quite popular among men. According to BVLGARI, this perfume evokes the power of the sea, the inspiration of which is also reflected in the aqua blue bottle. With notes of mandarin, orange, Santolina lavender, and Posidonia sea weed (sticking to the theme of the ocean), this scent is intoxicating.
INR 3900
Sticking to the theme of the oceanic and aquatic notes, Davidoff’s ‘Cool Water’ is another one of those fragrances that comes infused with refreshing notes of citrus and moss. Whether you are headed for a party, a dinner date, or just hitting the club, a few whiffs of this exotic fragrance would do you well.
INR 5050
It’s understandable that, when you first think of Jimmy Choo, you probably think about women’s shoes. After all, the iconic label is known for its signature footwear. Nevertheless, you’d be surprised to know that it also has some incredible perfumes for men in its catalogue. ‘Man’ is one such offering, although just like the Zara and Hugo Boss perfumes on our list, the name doesn’t get any points for creativity. With earthy and woody notes of amber, this fragrance is certain to leave a lasting impression.
INR 297
With a name like ‘The Man Company’, you can rest assured that the perfumes in their catalogue will cater to your needs. ‘Bleu’ is one of the brand’s most popular offerings, and one that happens to be budget-friendly to boot. This long-lasting perfume will offer up to 1000 sprays, and features notes of bergamot, lavender, and basil. What’s not to love?
INR 1320
There is a lot to love about the ‘Classic Black’ fragrance from JAGUAR. For starters, the classy black bottle that boasts the brand’s signature design doesn’t disappoint. The scent is a winner too, with notes of oriental wood, nutmeg, cardamom, and cedar wood harmoniously blending together. If you pay attention to the ingredients, you’d deduce that this scent is also quite musky. The price too is relatively affordable.
INR 2860
With top notes of violet leaves and Italian bergamot, heart notes of cedarwood and lychee, and base notes of olibanum oil and clean musk, GUESS 1981 is a fragrance that is truly a class apart. This is the type of effortless scent you wear when you’re headed to a social gathering like a party or a reunion with friends.
INR 7500
They say you should leave the best for last. While we love all of the perfumes on our list, there is something special about Mr. Burberry. From the iconic bottle with the signature bow-tie to the powerful fusion of classic British scents, this long-lasting perfume is in a league of its own.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Firstly, do not apply perfume on your clothes. You should apply it on your skin for the best results. Also, do not rub it into your skin bur rather spray it on your pulse points like the inside of your wrists and behind your ears.
Answer: Some brands that offer the best unisex perfumes are Calvin Klein, Zara, Guess and Dior.
Answer: While there aren't any specific notes that men should avoid as most perfumes feature a blend of various notes, there are certain notes that are usually prominent in men's perfumes. So look for musk, sandalwood, vetiver, cedarwood, lavender, and mint in men's perfumes.
Answer: There is no rule that states that men can't wear floral fragrances. In fact, many perfumes for men actually include floral notes.
Answer: Apply it after taking a shower and make sure you spray it on your skin and not your clothes. Targetting pulse points is also recommended.
Answer: The main difference has to do with their longevity. As colognes have a lower concentration of fragrance oils than perfumes do, they don't last as long.