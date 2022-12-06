15 Best Perfumes For Men To Buy Right Now Including Zara, Calvin Klein, Armani And More

There are a lot of factors that need to be kept in mind before selecting the best perfumes for men. To begin with, it needs to be long-lasting. Next, the scent should be strong and masculine but without being too overpowering or nauseating. In other words, it needs to strike the perfect balance. Then there’s the fact that men, largely speaking, are terrible shoppers and most of them don’t even conduct the proper research before selecting a perfume.

This is where we come in. We’ve decided to not just do the research for you, but also shortlist the best perfumes for men warrant a place in your collection. But before we do that, let’s deep dive into the history of perfumes, and the necessary prerequisites of choosing a perfume,

History Of Perfumes

Like most words in the English language, the word ‘perfume’ too can find its origin in Latin, ‘perfumare’ to be precise. ‘perfumare’ can roughly be translated to “to smoke through”. It is believed that the art of making perfumes can be traced back to ancient Egypt, China, as well as the Indus Valley Civilisation. In 2003, it is believed that the world’s oldest surviving perfumes were discovered in Cyprus. These date back to 4ooo years, which can give us all a rough estimate of just how ancient the history of perfumes is.

How To Choose A Perfume For Men?

The first thing to keep in mind before choosing a perfume are the notes. Each perfume has three types of notes – top notes, heart notes, and base notes. The base notes tend to be the most important in the long-run as they usually the last the longest, while the top notes are most impactful in the short-run as they tend to overpower the other notes for the first 5 to 15 minutes. Some examples of popular top notes include lemon, basil, rose, and lavender, while sought-after heart notes are jasmine, cinnamon, and lemon grass. For base notes, vanilla, amber, and musk (especially for men) make for popular choices.

Here Are The Best Perfumes For Men

