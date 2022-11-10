These Harry Potter Watch Collections Will Take You Back To Hogwarts!

For all Harry Potter fans, here’s something to be excited about — two of the most renowned brands, OnePlus and Fossil, have collaborated to launch Harry Potter watch collections for Potterheads.

Marrying the best of the worlds, i.e. the Harry Potter franchise and watchmaking, these watches boast intricate designs and some of the best features. Let’s have a look at the collections.

Fossil Limited-Edition Harry Potter Automatic Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch

This limited-edition Fossil x Harry Potter Automatic watch stands out with a striking four-colour split dial. Each colour represents the four houses of Hogwarts in the Harry Potter universe. The dial also features the iconic “H” logo, along with a simplistic three-hand setup. The second hand features the unmissable lightning bolt sign — the mark on Harry Potter’s forehead that identifies him as the brave and powerful wizard.

The watch’s case size is 43 mm and is stainless steel. It comes with a gold-toned strap, which makes it classy and strikingly stylish.

Fossil Limited Edition Harry Potter Automatic Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch Fossil Limited Edition Harry Potter Automatic Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch Rs 38,995

Limited-Edition Harry Potter™ Three-Hand Nylon Watch

Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin are more than just school houses in the Potterverse created by J.K. Rowling, and the fandom rightfully agrees. If you are still confused about choosing one house, this limited-edition three-hand nylon watch by Fossil has you covered with four different designs for the Hogwarts houses.

Featuring a svelte design, this collection has four variations, each representing the four houses of Hogwarts. Each watch features an emblematic animal of the respective house and its signature colour. The watches come with a stainless steel case of 40 mm and a nylon strap.

Limited Edition Harry Potter™ Three-Hand Nylon Watch Limited Edition Harry Potter™ Three-Hand Ravenclaw™ Nylon Watch Rs 14,995

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition

OnePlus brings a one-of-a-kind timepiece with ground-breaking technology and a bit of magic from the universe of Harry Potter. A modern and exquisitely crafted smartwatch, it comes with an embossed band and 2.5D curved glass. The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition collection offers individually hand-polished watches, promising nothing but sheer luxury. The collection also boasts 14 days of battery life with a single charge, seamless connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0, fitness tracking in 110+ modes and much more.

The most-loved feature of this watch is the themed watch faces resembling the four houses of Hogwarts with animated crests.

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition Rs 16,999

(Main image: Courtesy OnePlus; Featured image: Courtesy Fossil)

This story was originally published on Lifestyle Asia India