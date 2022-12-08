The Rado Captain Cook Over-Pole Is An Affordable Timepiece That Warrants Your Attention

Rado re-launched their original vintage dive watch – the Captain Cook, five years ago. Since then, what was once a limited-edition collection in a trending 37mm case has since become an expansive line-up of watches, offered in a variety of ceramic and steel cases and dial colours. Today, they add a World Time complication to the series. Rado introduces the new Captain Cook Over-Pole, an iconic model from the sixties, now equipped with Swiss hand-wound mechanical movement with 80 hours of power reserve.

The Captain Cook Over-Pole was emblematic of International Travel

The Over-Pole is an offshoot of the original 1960s Captain Cook, sharing the same case profile and water-resistance rating, and while design aspects from the original “Over-Pole Worldtimer” have been modernised, the contemporary edition keeps authentic to its vintage aesthetics. Limited to 1962 pieces, a high-tech ceramic insert with laser engraved names of capital cities has been added to the bezel, along with a box-shaped sapphire crystal, keeping to its original style while using modern materials befitting a re-edition from our time.

Launched during the age of rising international travel, Rado created a clever variant of the early Captain Cook series – a “Worldtimer” sporting a turning bezel with the key cities of the world, for quick estimation of the time in those locations — answering the demand for all would-be globetrotters. Paired with a smoked, sunburst silver to black gradient dial accented by 12 rhodium and faceted hour indexes, its elegant sophistication will catch glances from all modern adventurers and vintage timepiece enthusiasts.

24-hour city-markers situated on the periphery of the 12 applied indexes allow you to tell world time by aligning your current time zone on the bidirectional bezel with your hour hand and you’ll quickly be able to indicate the time in one-hour offsets in any of the 24 selected time zones. The standard-issue Captain Cook easy-to-grip serrated bezel edge lends immense tactility to the Over-Pole.

37mm stainless steel timepiece enjoys 10.3mm thickness thanks to its competently if industrially finished manual winding calibre R862 with state of the art amagnetic Nivachron hairspring even in magnetic fields. Successful reissues of any classic icon typically retains key features, while updating those which technology has found improvements: from the inward-sloping bezel, ceramic rather than aluminium, with city names to the classic red date-numeral at 3 o’clock, even the box-shaped crystal, now in sapphire rather than glass and coated front and underside with anti-reflective treatment, are immediately recognisable. The solid caseback with “kissing seahorse” engraving has now been replaced with a sapphire crystal caseback to allow exhibition of the new movement.

The new Captain Cook Over-Pole Limited Edition is delivered in a stylish brown pouch with a second bracelet, in rice-grain-style stainless steel, quickly interchangeable for a different look, thanks to the EasyClip system.

Captain Cook Over-Pole Limited Edition Price and Specs

Case 37mm stainless steel with 100 metres water resistance

Movement manual winding calibre R862 with 80 hours power reserve

Price INR 2,15,461.80