Nita Ambani’s Patek Philippe Aquanaut Watch Costs Over A Whopping INR 1 Crore

Spotting the Ambanis in the most expensive attires is not a new phenomenon. From red-carpet events to casual outings, the Ambanis always been the talk of the town for their luxurious looks. Recently, Anant Ambani caught the netizens’ attention because of his USD 2 million approx. (INR 18 crores) worth Patek Philippe’s wristwatch that he sported during the NMAAC launch event and now, Nita Ambani is in the spolight for donning a diamond-studded Patek Philippe luxury watch.

Patek Philippe seems to be the go-to luxury brand when it comes to flaunting a timepiece for the Ambanis. Anant Ambani’s Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime is a one-of-a-kind watch that is owned by quite a few people across the world. The one sported by his mother is a unique watch as well. Nita Ambani wore a Patek Philippe Aquanaut watch during the Women’s Premier League auction in February and made everyone take note of it back then. Here’s what makes this watch a special one.

Nita Ambani sported the Patek Philippe Aquanaut luxury watch in rose gold

The owner of the Mumbai Indians team is a woman of style. She spends millions on luxury purchases including jewellery, clothes, and tailor-made lipstick collections. The Patek Philippe watch is just one of the many luxury watches Nita Ambani owns.

How much does the watch cost?

The ultra-exclusive Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Haute Joaillerie is worth USD 225,000 (INR 1.85 crores approx.). In the new rose-gold Haute Joaillerie rendition, the Aquanaut Luce combines the most intricate jewel setting techniques — invisible and snow setting.

More details about Nita Ambani’s luxury watch

The watch sported by Nita Ambani is studded with diamonds in different shapes and sizes. The dial, the case, the lugs, and the clasp are ingrained with diamonds in 25 different sizes and shapes including brilliant cut, baguette, and trapeze. These diamonds together form a striking geometric pattern, making it an aesthetic and technical masterpiece. Even the hands of the watch are set with baguette diamonds, and a brilliant-cut diamond fineness on the opening in the hour-wheel pipe.

What is so special about the watch?

Every watch at Patek Philippe is made with the utmost attention to detail. For the rose-gold Haute Joaillerie version, the diamonds selected to be set in the watch have to comply with the Patek Philippe Seal’s strict criteria and be the very best of their kind. The luxury watch brand only uses the top D to G colour range diamonds with an internally flawless (IF) grade. Patek Philippe gems are always set by hand, and never bonded with adhesive. The setter needs to ensure that rows of gems must be at the same level and pointing in the same direction. These are only a few things that go into the making of the luxury watch worn by the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation.

Other specifications of the watch

The self-winding watch is studded with a total of 29 jewels and has 182 small parts that make the watch function smoothly. The rotor is made up of 21K gold with a diameter of 27 mm and a height of 3.3 mm.

(All currency conversions done at the time of writing)

Hero Image: Courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter & Patek Philippe official website; Feature Image: Mumbai Indians/Twitter

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India