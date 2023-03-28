The Hermès H08, Now In A Distinctive Braided Glass Fibre Composite Case

Exquisite and intricate, Philippe Delhotal is an absolute genius when it comes to luxury design. What really sets Delhotal apart is his incredible attention to every element, from the way the light hits each aesthetic motif to the precise angle of a watch face.

The Hermès H08 watch, created in 2021 by Philippe Delhotal, Artistic Director of Hermès Horloger, is characterised by his unique combination of strict discipline and creativity. The contemporary trademark with its bold aesthetic thanks to the distinctive braided glass fibre composite case coated with aluminium and slate powder, is a study in tension and flow, a study in contrasts and equilibrium. A variety of forms and textures convey its multifaceted nature. The refined and athletic persona is produced by meticulous attention to detail and sharp abilities. Its distinctive design, including a round face with a custom font contained in a square frame with rounded corners, exudes vibrancy and sensuality.

The Hermès H08 watch, with its sporty vibe and urban attractiveness, is a reflection of the house’s masculine universe, which is reflected in the watch’s mix of textures with minerality, deep hues and colorful touches together with uncomplicated geometrical lines.

This new Hermès H08 is housed in a cushion-shaped casing carved from a solid piece of composite. This unusual-looking substance is constructed of glass fibre that has been braided and aluminised, thermosetting epoxy resin, and powdered slate. This natural pigment gives the watch a silvery sheen that contrasts nicely with the black ceramic bezel and crown, creating a play of light and shade that draws attention to the dial’s rich concrete hue and polished finish, which is further emphasised by the contrast between the hands and the luminescent Arabic numerals.

The display, driven by a Hermès H1837 mechanical self-winding movement, is further enhanced by the use of green accents on the watch glass seal, the minutes track, and the varnished seconds hand. Each style has a matching coloured rubber strap with a structured “woven” look.

Hermès H08 Price & Specs

Case 42 mm braided glass fibre composite case with 100 meters water resistance

Movement Automatic Hermès Manufacture movement H1837 with 50 hour power reserve

Price TBA