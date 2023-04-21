Airports Where Facial Recognition Has Replaced Physical Boarding Passes

With DigiYatra launched in India, you no longer need to carry a printed boarding pass through to the airport! Thanks to facial recognition, the entire process has become paperless and hassle-free. However, India is not the only country that is using facial recognition to make a passenger’s airport experience tension-free and might we add, paper-free (to some extent). We have here a list of some airports around the world that have replaced printed boarding passes with biometric boarding.

Travelling on an airplane is not an easy task. First, we need to check-in to get the boarding pass printed. Then, we need to carry our boarding pass to security and get cleared. Once we have cleared that, we still need to get our boarding pass checked again at the gate before we can enter our flight. These multiple levels of checking can be time-consuming, leading many people to miss their flights. But now, thanks to facial recognition and biometric boarding, a printed boarding pass has become unnecessary and obsolete.

With technology upgrading at a fast pace and new innovations taking place almost every day, airports are bringing new changes to help make travel smooth and easy for passengers. The pandemic forced airport authorities to go completely contactless. Smart check-in was introduced, security gates were completely digitised and more such steps were taken to make travel safe again. That’s not all, after the pandemic airports saw an increase in passenger traffic. These two factors echoed the need of streamlining a passenger’s journey from the airport’s entry to the boarding gate.

Now, facial recognition has been introduced at airports to make passengers’ experience not only contactless but also hassle-free! The human face is replacing boarding passes. Airports no longer need the passenger to show their passport and their boarding pass at the security check or the boarding gate, one simply needs to scan their face and they are good to go! No longer do travellers have to worry about misplacing it.

Here are 10 countries whose airports are replacing facial recognition with boarding pass