Most Punctual Airports In The World: Bengaluru And Hyderabad Top The List

After being named among the best and cleanest airports in the world, Indian airports are also getting global recognition for being on time. According to recently released aviation data, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) was the most punctual airport in March, followed by Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Cirium, an aviation analytics firm, creates monthly reports of airports based on their on-time performance. Both Hyderabad and Bengaluru have managed to beat several Japanese airports in punctuality, as per the report. This is another feather in the cap of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, which recently was adjudged as the second most punctual airport for the year 2022.

Furthermore, RGIA was the only airport to break the 90 percent on-time departure (OTD) barrier with 90.43 percent on-time departure. KIA had an OTD of 86.14 percent. For the unversed, an on-time departure means that the flight takes off within 15 minutes of its scheduled time.

All the Indian airports ranked in the On-Time Performance Report:

The report was created by reviewing over 3 million flights for each airport, and then all the airports were categorised into four types – Global Airports, Large Airports, Medium Airports and Small Airports. Hyderabad and Bengaluru’s airports ranked first and second, respectively, on the Global Airports list as well as the Large Airports list. Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport and Chennai Airport have ranked sixth and seventh on Medium Airports list. Cochin International Airport has come 17th on the Small Airports list.

This is not the first time Indian airports have been recognised globally for their performance, especially Bengaluru’s airport. In 2022, ACI’s ASQ Arrival Survey Globally declared KIA as the best airport for arrivals and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport as one of the cleanest airports in Asia Pacific.

Hero image: Courtesy dmncwndrlch/Pixabay; Feature image: Courtesy Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India