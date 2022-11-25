Bikers, Pay Attention! The India Bike Week Is Back With A Bang This December

Top-of-the-line, high-performing and snazzy new velocipedes will throng the roads of Goa on Dec 2 and 3 as the 8th edition of the India Bike Week is all set to take place. An echelon will assemble at Asia’s largest bike festival which will have a plethora of possibilities for biking enthusiasts. From futuristic tandems to numerous contests, the India Bike Week (IBW) is going to be one adrenaline-pumping fiesta.

If you’ve been a fan of the likes of veterans like Giacomo Agostini and Valentino Rossi and would wish to experience even an iota of what it feels like to be on the tracks of MotoGP and other prominent biking festivals, then IBW is ‘the’ event for you. You need not know how to ride one but being a biking partisan is enough for you to attend this two-day mega event. And if you were planning a two-day Goa itinerary in the last leg of 2022, you should put this major sporting event down on your list of to-do things.

The largest motorbike festival that attracts over 20,000 motorcycling aficionados from across the country and beyond is being organised by 70 EMG, an award-winning integrated Event Management Company. For two days straight, IBW will be home for India’s biking fraternity. So, without further ado, let’s dive deep and see what sporting event has to offer this year.

Rides, races and much more

A total of five tracks and races will be available for all moto enthusiasts namely, Hill Climb, Mud Rush, Flat Track, Adventure Flow Track, and Dirt Dash. All these races are unique and one of its kind that allow a motorbike enthusiast to find their ground. But whatever it is, a prize is guaranteed for every race. Winners are sure to get trophies, certificates, cash prizes and exciting motoring accessories

Pssst… those of you who want to learn a few skills from the experts, there is a varied array of track sessions to sign up for. From an hour-long session to perfect the gnarly hilly terrain to getting to learn the art of riding on other tracks, absolute masters of the sport will be there to guide you.

Tickets: Rs 1,900 for individual riders.

Rs 2,800 for weekend value pack which includes a host of things including exciting merchandise.

Rs 2,600 per person for club packages with over 25 people and Rs 5,000 per day for lounge passes.

Other attractions

Ladakh Tent

Interesting name for another equally attractive event. Well, it’s nothing to do with Ladakh in particular but the pavilion is supposed to host conversations with biker cafes, the OG motorcycling clubs and adventure bike trip organisers. From showcasing a vinyl collection to open mic sessions, this canvas is surely going to be one of the major highlights of the IBW. It’ll also feature Shirshendu Banerjee aka Shandy, India’s only International Award-Winning podcaster on motorcycling. He’ll be recording the event LIVE!

Not just this, this year, the Collectors’ Corner will showcase the amazing superbike collection by JS Films and has scheduled a Fan Meet at IBW 2022.

Music and Food for the soul

Well, the India Bike Week isn’t just for bikes. It has the choicest selection of music and food also. Music paramours won’t be disappointed with this year’s line-up. From Lagori and Teri Miko as headline acts, to Easy Wanderlings and DJ Mojo Jo on the Main Stage, incredible performances are lined up for the two-day event.

DJ Unnayaana, Uday Benegal and, DJ Ayesha Pramanik will also be seen during the two-day event. IBW 2022 will host the Red Bull’s freestyle performers like rappers, MCs, BMX stunters and break dancers.

On the culinary front, this year’s special attraction is “The Big Forkers Meat Fest”. This section will include a dedicated bit to the art of curing, grilling, smoking, and barbecuing meats in India. From Goan Chorizo to whole hog roasts, a multitude of grub is on the menu.

