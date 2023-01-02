5 Stunning Locations In Northeast India That Featured In Bollywood Films

Bollywood buffs, if you’re looking for some inspiration to plan your next trip, check out these places in North East India where some of your favourite Bollywood movies have been shot!

India is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes. From high-scaling mountains to the sea and deep valleys, the country has it all. And when it comes to the lesser-explored North East India, the destinations are ethereal, to say the least. From living root bridges to the one-horned rhinos to lakes that are among the highest in the country (and the world), the seven sisters have it all, and then some more.

North East India has gained popularity in recent years, with more people discovering its potential as an adventure and slow tourism destination. The life, culture, and music of the region have gained popularity over the years, and the quaint calmness in its mountains and forests attracts those seeking some peace on their adventures.

No wonder that over the years, the region has caught the attention of many filmmakers. Yes, the region hasn’t been as popular as the Northern hills or even Kashmir, but the limited movies that are based here try to do justice to its natural beauty, something that cannot be captured in pictures for sure.

So, in case you’re looking to explore North East India, you may want to check out scenes from these movies that have been shot in the region. From tapping into the area’s music and culture to showcasing its amazing gardens, mountains, and more, these movies showcase a lot of what there is to see in the region, and will completely mesmerise you and leave you awestruck.

Places in North East India that have been featured in Bollywood movies

1. Arunachal Pradesh – Bhediya, Rangoon, Koyla

The stunning Arunachal Pradesh is home to some beautiful destinations such as Tawang, Ziro Valley and Itanagar. The destinations here are a blend of nature and culture, each leaving their own mark on the tourist map of the state. Many of these destinations, including Ziro and Sagalee have been featured in the movie Bhediya, while Pasighat was featured in the 2017 movie Rangoon. As for Koyla, the film featured a song, Tanhai Tanhai, which was shot in Tawang, along with some other scenes. Other places in Arunachal Pradesh that are a must-visit are its forests for birdwatching enthusiasts, Namsai and Roing Lake, among others.

2. Meghalaya – Rock On 2, Anek, Har Pal

Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, is also called the Rock Capital of India. No wonder the sequel to the 2008 musical drama, Rock On!!, was shot here. The film explores rock music amidst the picturesque mountain city, celebrating music, love, and romance altogether. Apart from Rock On 2, another film that has been shot in Meghalaya is Anek, which is based on the insurgence in North East India. Places apart from Shillong that you must visit on your trip to Meghalaya are Cherrapunji, Mawlynnong, and the East Khasi hills for the Living Root Bridges.

3. Nagaland – Saaya

The beautiful state of Nagaland has a lot to offer when it comes to travel. From scenic mountains to quaint hill stations and ample mountain lakes, the destination has it all. No wonder that the 2003 movie Saaya was shot here, in the Mokokchung district! Other places that you must definitely visit in Nagaland include Kohima, Dzukou Valley, and museums.

4. Assam – Anek, Ek Pal, Daman

Assam is one destination that is probably among the most-visited and most easily-accessible destinations in North East India. The state’s capital. Guwahati is home to some top institutes such as IIT Guwahati, and its cultural vibrancy is popular throughout the country. Some of the movies shot here include Anek, Ek Pal, and Daman, which have featured locations such as Jorhat and Guwahati, among others. If visiting Assam, be sure to head to Kaziranga National Park to see the one-horned rhinoceros, Kamakhya Temple, its waterfalls, and more.

5. Sikkim – Jewel Thief

The 1967 movie, starring Dev Anand, was probably among the very first that showcased North East India on the big screen. Shot in some places across Sikkim, the spy thriller adds a mysterious aura to the beautiful locales showcased in the movie, which are charming spots on their own. If this film inspires you to visit Sikkim, some destinations you must visit are Gangtok, Pelling, Khangchendzonga National Park, Nathula Pass, and Tsomgo Lake, among others.

