Wonder Carnival Is Coming Back To Gurugram From November 25th And We’ve Got All The Details!

Winters are here, and outdoor activities are set to get more fun than ever. So, cheer up, as Wonder Carnival makes a comeback in Gurugram’s Leisure Valley, for weeks’ worth of fun, food and games!

Delhi, get ready, for the Wonder Carnival is back in NCR! After a highly successful Gurugram and Chandigarh edition, the carnival is set to engage Delhiites and natives from neighbouring cities this winter at the family-friendly fiesta, complete with fun, games and loads of thrill.

The fiesta will begin on November 25, and will help you bring in the new year with much gusto. The fun-filled carnival will set up camp at Leisure Valley, Gurugram, and have hours of fun rides, carnival games and delicious food to make for a wholesome experience, lasting through the new year till January 8, 2023.

Wonder Carnival Gurugram: All you need to know

The winter edition of the carnival is set to engage you like never before. Enjoy carnival rides such as Ferris Wheel, Pirate Ship, Revolving Tower, Carousel, Moon Coaster, Striking Cars, Tora Tora Ride. Hammer Ride and CHAIR-O-PLANE for hours of fun. The family-friendly carnival has enjoyment for all – from little ones to the elderly. What’s more, the place also has a haunted house for those looking for some spooky fun!

This is not all. The carnival will come complete with delicious food, music, and ample activities for kids to enjoy. So, book your tickets ASAP and spend an evening in the open air, savouring the chilly early winters in Delhi in the best way possible!

Event details

When: November 25, 2022, till January 8, 2023

Where: HUDA Grounds, Leisure Valley, Sector 29, Gurugram

Timings: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm on weekdays; 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm on weekends

Entry fees: INR 99 onwards

Get your tickets on Paytm Insider or on Wonder Carnival’s Instagram bio.

Hero Image: Courtesy of @thewondercarnival/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy of Mihai Vlasceanu/Pexels

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India