Most Expensive Watches Owned By Indian Cricketers: Kohli’s Rolex, KL Rahul’s Patek Philippe And More

Cricket in India is more than just a game. It’s a religion followed by one and all. While the game has evolved over the years, so have our men in blue. Today, our cricketers are stylish, elegant and know how to make a statement. At least a look at their watch collection tells us so. Here is a list of our cricketers and their luxury watches that makes their net worth stand out!

These men not only dominate the game and its 22 yards, but are slowly starting to take over the world of luxury fashion as well. From Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya and more, these men surely know how to turn heads wherever they go. Making a horologist’s dream come true, here are the Indian cricketers and their watches, some of which cost more than a luxury car.

Cricketers and their luxury watches

Virat Kohli’s Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold

Launched in 1963, the Rolex Daytona has gone on to acquire an iconic status in the world of watchmaking. Even though its name is linked to a famous racetrack, this chronograph has been consistently redeveloped and improved with time, making it reliable and precise with time. The official website asks “Watch or legend?” and we are more inclined towards the latter. It is no surprise that this timeless piece worth INR 4.6 crore has found a place in Virat Kohli’s collection, making it the most expensive watch he owns.

Hardik Pandya’s Patek Philippe Nautilus

Pandya’s return to Mumbai Indians in IPL might be the talk of the town right now, but he knows how to always make headlines with his style statement. His watch collection is pretty enviable, like the rest of his wardrobe. With a watch collection reportedly worth INR 11 crore, this Patek Philippe Nautilus worth INR 2.7 crore surely stands out. In the list of cricketers and expensive watches, Hardik Pandya’s will always grab the spotlight as he continues to add to his impressive collection.

Krunal Pandya’s Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Rainbow Yellow Gold Oyster

Hardik Pandya’s brother and IPL star Krunal Pandya is not very different from his sibling. When it comes to cricketers and their watches, extravaganza is the keyword. His Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Rainbow Yellow Gold Oyster costs a whopping INR 90 lakh, and it is every bit worth the price tag. As reliable and precise, the Daytona features an adaptation of the Zenith El Primero calibre, the world’s first high-frequency self-winding chronograph movement, the first in the world at the time. Since then, the chronograph has only improved to suit the needs of the modern man.

KL Rahul’s Patek Philippe Nautilus

Another Patek Philippe Nautilus on the list of cricketers and their luxurious watches – KL Rahul boasts of a silver one. Launched in 1976, this range of Patek Philippe features a rounded octagonal shape, which has become its trademark. The watch reportedly costs INR 37.5 lakh approx., and is one of Rahul’s most prized possessions. In a collection that boasts of brands like Rolex, Hublot, and Panerai Radiomir, this Patek Philippe quite literally stands out.

Rohit Sharma’s Rolex Sky-Dweller

Skipper Rohit Sharma is not an alien to this list. While Sharma chooses to mostly stay away from the limelight when not playing, his watch collection is not much different from the rest of his teammates. His loyalty for Hublot watches has been proven time and again. But his rare timepiece from the house of Rolex is a customised piece of art from the Swiss brand. Priced at INR 10.7 lakh, the Sky-Dweller is a magnificent piece of beauty in his timeless collection.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India