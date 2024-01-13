A Look At Hrithik Roshan’s Luxurious Watch Collection

In Bollywood, where style and charisma intertwine seamlessly, few personalities shine as brightly as Hrithik Roshan. If his acting prowess, chiselled looks, and magnetic onscreen presence weren’t enough to impress you, his watch collection surely will. Hrithik Roshan is not only a cinematic icon but also a pundit of exquisite taste and opulent lifestyle. Beyond the silver screen, one facet of his luxurious lifestyle that has garnered attention and fascination is his collection of high-end timepieces. Here’s a look at Hrithik Roshan’s watch collection.

Wristwatches have long been regarded as more than mere timekeeping devices. They are symbols of status, taste, and refinement. Hrithik Roshan, with his sharp and sophisticated eye for craftsmanship and design, has curated a watch collection that transcends all boundaries of extravagance. Each timepiece in his collection is an exhibit of precision engineering, innovation, and a reflection of his distinctive taste. Hrithik Roshan’s watches are as extravagant as one can imagine, and here’s a look at the collection.

Hrithik Roshan’s watch collection

Rolex Submariner Date

The Rolex Submariner Date is a symbol of luxury, precision, and adventure. Its enduring design, exceptional functionality, and association with both professional diving and popular culture have solidified its place as one of the most iconic and desirable watches in the world. It is crafted from corrosion-resistant 904L stainless steel, which offers exceptional durability and a polished finish that maintains its luster over time. The scratch-resistant sapphire crystal protects the dial, ensuring longevity and clarity. This Hrithik Roshan watch, priced at INR 7.5 lakh, is also a professional diving watch, boasting impressive water resistance, with a depth rating of 1,000 feet.

Jaeger-LeCoultre

Jaeger-LeCoultre watches are often praised for their craftsmanship, attention to detail, and the use of in-house movements. With a rich history of creating intricate and technically advanced watches, the brand is renowned for its expertise in crafting movements, and it produces a wide range of watches, including complicated timepieces, elegant dress watches, and iconic models like the Reverso. The Reverso, introduced in 1931, is characterised by its reversible case, which was initially designed to protect the watch face during polo matches. Over the years, it has become an iconic and versatile model, available in various styles. Its price starts at INR 7 lakh onwards and can go up to as high as INR 21 lakh.

Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Hrithik Roshan Special Edition

Hrithik Roshan and Rado is a love story that was custom-made for horologists. If we are talking about Hrithik Roshan’s watches, the conversation will be incomplete without mentioning Rado. The second installment of the Captain Cook special edition watch created in collaboration with Hrithik Roshan, this is a testament to his love and loyalty for the brand. With a 43 mm diameter, this watch is water resistant up to 1,000 feet and the monobloc case made of matt plasma high-tech ceramic has anti-reflective coating on both sides. Inside, you can see Hrithik Roshan’s metallic signature under the black-tinted sapphire crystal with Hrithik Roshan’s metallic signature. The mechanism of this watch is beyond the standard accuracy test requirements from 3 to 5 positions and offers 80 hours of power reserve. This comes with a price tag of INR 3,94,400.

Rado HyperChrome

Another Hrithik Roshan watch from the house of Rado. The Rado HyperChrome collection is a series of high-end wristwatches produced by the Swiss luxury watchmaker Rado. Known for its innovative use of materials and modern design aesthetics, the HyperChrome line combines traditional watchmaking craftsmanship with contemporary style. The design of the HyperChrome is characterised by its sleek and modern appearance. With clean lines, a minimalist dial, and a focus on simplicity, this is suitable for both formal and casual occasions. The HyperChrome is powered by automatic mechanical movements, which ensures accurate timekeeping without the need for a battery. Rado occasionally releases limited edition HyperChrome models, featuring unique designs or collaborations. These limited editions can be highly sought after by collectors. Looking at Hrithik Roshan’s love for the brand, it is not a surprise that he owns one. Starting from INR 1 lakh onwards, this collection can go up to INR 4.4 lakh and more.

Rado True

Hrithik Roshan had earlier said in an interview that he owns a Rado for every mood, and looking at his watch collection, we are not too surprised. The True collection often features high-tech ceramic which is Rado’s signature material. The ceramic makes the watch lightweight, scratch-resistant, and hypoallergenic. The high-quality sapphire crystal that is used for the watch face makes it durable and scratch-resistant. While all Rado True watches are water-resistant, it can vary depending on the specific model. Some are suitable for everyday wear, while others may offer more robust water resistance for sports or aquatic activities. This collection by Rado features watches in the INR 1 lakh – INR 3 lakh range, making it one of the most expensive watches in Hrithik Roshan’s watch collection.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India