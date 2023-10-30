SRK’s Rolex To Virat Kohli’s Patek Philippe: 8 Indian Actors And Cricketers With Watches Worth INR 1 Crore

India’s passion for both cinema and cricket is undeniable. Naturally, the stars of these fields enjoy luxurious lifestyles, replete with classy wardrobes and swanky accessories. One such indulgence worth taking note of is their luxury watch collection, often exceeding the INR 1 crore mark. Indian actors and cricketers, in particular, have developed a penchant for these exquisite timepieces, which not only serve as a style statement but also as symbols of their hard-earned success and taste.

Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan, as well as renowned South film icons like Nayanthara and Jr NTR, along with cricketers like Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, have been sporting luxury chronometers from prestigious brands like Panerai, Tag Heuer, Hublot, Omega, Frank Muller, Breguet, Rado, IWC and many others. Most of these come with price tags that easily surpass the INR 1 crore mark.

In case you’re interested in learning about expensive watches worn by Indian actors and sports personalities and wish to explore the intricacies of these horological gems, you have come to the right place. Just keep scrolling!

Celebrities in India who flaunt luxurious watches worth above INR 1 crore

Shah Rukh Khan

One of the richest actors in the world, Shah Rukh Khan‘s watch collection emanates sophistication and sauveness, complementing his personality. Dubbed ‘King of Bollywood’, the superstar has wrapped his wrist with prestigious timepieces over the years, including the iconic Rolex GMT-Master II Meteorite and Daytona ‘Panda’, a Tag Heuer Monaco, Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph and Carrera Calibre 1887 Space X as well as various Hublot and Omega creations.

Out of all of them, the most expensive watch owned by the Jawaan star is the extraordinary Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, costing around INR 4.98 crores. In early 2023, the actor was spotted flaunting this watch while shooting a skincare video for Deepika Padukone’s brand 82°E. Crafted entirely in blue ceramic, the timepiece has beautiful sapphires inside the dial and a screw-locked crown, and is a fitting successor to its previous version designed in white.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, India’s cricketing sensation, boasts an impeccable watch collection that mirrors his solid taste and high-achieving career. The ‘above INR 1 crore’ pieces in his watch collection include the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Platinum Ice Blue, Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph Platinum, Patek Philippe Nautilus, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and 18KT Yellow Gold Rolex Daytona.

In an Instagram post, photographed by his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, the former skipper donned the exclusive Rolex Daytona 116595RBOW, which is worth INR 4.7 crores. Kohli’s watch collection symbolises his position as a cricket legend and a style icon, reflecting his passion for precision, both on and off the cricket pitch.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Bollywood, has an enormous collection of wristwatches and loves experimenting with various configurations. Some of the most-spotted watches on his wrist include Patek Philippe, Rolex, Grand Lange & Sohne Lange and Jaeger-LeCoultre.

In 2022, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of Khan on her Instagram stories, where he was sporting one of Patek Philippe’s Nautilus watches. What’s so special about it? Well, this version of Nautilus is a special edition piece introduced on the brand’s 30th anniversary and is retailed for around a whopping INR 1.1 crore. The wristwatch pays an ode to the original Nautilus, which was introduced in 1976.

Hardik Pandya

Cricket fans are well-versed about Hardik Pandya‘s taste for everything luxe — right from fashion to fancy cars. His uber-cool watch collection easily goes beyond the INR 1 crore number, consisting of a bunch of Patek Philippe watches including the Nautilus 5712R and the Nautilus 18k White Gold, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph Rose Gold and Rolex Oyster Perpetual Daytona Cosmograph.

Pandya has been photographed wearing these watches frequently on various occasions including vacations, parties and at times, even on the cricket pitch. So much so that when the cricketer was about to undergo an acute lower-back surgery in 2019, he sported a shiny Patek Philippe watch. Talk about the love for a good timepiece!

Jr NTR

Jr NTR possesses a notable passion for watches and he likely owns one of the most opulent watch collections among Indian actors.

According to a 2023 Times of India report, the RRR actor possesses several Richard Mille timepieces in addition to an array of other lavish assets, including high-end cars, motorcycles and luxury villas. The Richard Mille models in his collection include the brand’s F1 limited edition watch valued at approximately INR 4 crores and the RM 11-03 McLaren automatic flyback chronograph, with an estimated value of INR 1.5 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor

While Bollywood fans know of his love for lavish sneakers, Ranbir Kapoor harbours a love for rare watches, too. His fascination with timepieces began when he was gifted a Tag Heuer Grand Prix during his teenage years, and since then, his collection has kept on increasing with brands like Hublot, Rolex and Omega.

Additionally, the Animal star owns a Patek Philippe Aquanaut, costing INR 2 crores and a Richard Mille RM 010, priced at INR 1.3 crore. He has been spotted wearing both of these watches during press promotions and out-and-about events.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara, who was recently seen in Jawan alongside SRK, has reportedly joined the ranks of elite actors by acquiring an exorbitant watch, becoming the only South Indian actress to do so, as of 2023.

Photographed by her husband Vignesh Shivan in her private jet, the actress is seen flaunting an uber-luxe Richard Mille RM11 white wristwatch, which costs INR 1.2 crore.

Mohan Lal

Mohan Lal is one of the most famous Southern superstars to join the list of actors owning watches above INR 1 crore. The actor not only has a wide range of timepiece collections but has also managed to bag two watches costing over crores, a Richard Mille 030 – Black Night, priced at approximately INR 1.8 crores and a Richard Mille 11-03 McLaren, retailed at around INR 1.5 crores.

Apart from these, the star owns nearly a dozen luxury watches, some of which include Patek Philippe Aquanaut Travel Time, Rolex Yacht-Master, Montblanc Orbis Terrarium World Time, Hublot Classic Fusion Ceramic Blue Chronograph and Rolex Yacht-Master, as reported by TOI.

