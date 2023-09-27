These Are The Most Affordable Rolex Watches To Buy In 2023

If you are a watch aficionado, 2023 is perhaps one of the best years for you. After all, for the past few months, prices of exquisite watches crafted by Swiss luxury watchmakers such as Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet have been declining on the resale market. If analysts at Morgan Stanley and WatchCharts are to be believed, the slump in prices of pre-owned watches by these Swiss manufacturers is likely to continue in the foreseeable future.

With the prices of pre-owned luxury Swiss watches almost at a two-year low now, customers are feeling some much-needed relief after the soaring highs of 2021 and 2022 made the ownership of luxury timepieces seem like a privilege for posterity. Analysts have attributed this fall in prices to high supply. According to reports, while the total supply of luxury Swiss watches in the second-hand market has fallen, the inventory levels remain elevated, accounting for the higher supply in the market.

In addition, concerns about a slowing global economy, higher interest rates and a crash in cryptocurrencies have further accelerated the decline in prices of luxury Swiss watches.

The Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index, the barometer for the resale market, sits at USD 34,551 as of September 2023. The index shows a 14.7 per cent fall in the last two years.

So, in the wake of such a sharp fall in the prices of luxury Swiss watches, we take a look at the most affordable Rolex watches that men can own in 2023. Check them out.

Which are the most affordable Rolex watches to buy in 2023?