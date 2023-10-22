A Look At Ranbir Kapoor’s Luxurious Watch Collection: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille And More

Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, is not only known for his incredible talent but also for his impeccable sense of style. Among his many style statements, his stunning collection of luxury watches stands out. These timepieces not only grace his wrist but also represent a status symbol, exemplifying his love for horology. In this article, we delve into some of the most expensive belongings in Ranbir Kapoor’s watch collection and their jaw-dropping prices.

As he gears up for his upcoming release Animal, fans cannot help but wonder how long he has been away from the screen. While his romcom Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earlier this year did pretty well, fans miss seeing him more on screen. Currently riding on a high in his personal life with his wedding to Alia Bhatt and the birth of their daughter Raha, Ranbir Kapoor seems to be on a great ride. With wealth and net worth skyrocketing, here’s a look at all the expensive pieces in Ranbir Kapoor’s watch collection.

Ranbir Kapoor watch collection

Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5168G-001

At INR 2 crores, this is the most expensive piece in Ranbir Kapoor’s watch collection. This elegant sports watch from the house of Patek Philippe is from the Aquanaut collection, which was launched in 1997. But it reflects a modern and youthful vibe, while still staying chic. The 42.2 mm watch has a power reserve of 45 to 55 hours.

Richard Mille RM 028 Automatic Diver Rose Gold

With automatic movement and encased in a slightly smaller case than the RM025, the Richard Mille RM 028 is priced at INR 1.12 crores. The automatic winding movement of the watch comes with the hours, minutes, central seconds, date and variable-geometry rotor. With 55 hours of power reserve, the baseplate and bridges of the automatic winding model are made of grade 5 titanium, making it a priceless addition to Ranbir Kapoor’s watch collection.

Richard Mille RM 010

This watch in Ranbir Kapoor’s collection costs a whopping INR 50 lakhs, but did you know it was actually a gift from his Brahmastra co-star Amitabh Bachchan? The skeletonised automatic winding with hours, minutes, date and variable-geometry rotor makes it a must-add to any horologist’s collection. It features a baseplate and bridges in grade 5 titanium, an alloy composed of 90% grade 5 titanium, 6% aluminium, and 4% vanadium. What makes this watch special is that the same This is the same material that is used in the aerospace, aeronautics and automobile industries.

Breguet Tradition 7097

Done up in 18-carat gold, this piece in Ranbir Kapoor’s watch collection features a self-winding anthracite movement with retrograde seconds. Its off-centred dial is amde from silvered gold, with a sapphire crystal case back. It is water-resistant up to 30 meters and features a diameter of 40 mm. With classic Breguet hands and the balance-spring, this watch comes with a price tag of INR 32 lakhs. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted sporting this watch on his 38th birthday celebrations.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller

The evergreen Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller in Oyster Steel was first presented in 2012 and it soon went on to become a watch that catered to world travellers. Fitted with the Saros annual calendar and the Ring Command system, it lets you keep the pace of changing time zones with just one movement. A timeless classic and yet precious, a Rolex is a must-have in any expensive watch collection.

All Images: Courtesy official websites

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India