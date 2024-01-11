Swatch Celebrates Lunar New Year 2024 With Colourful Year Of The Dragon Collection

Swiss watchmaker Swatch is celebrating Chinese New Year with the launch of the Year of the Dragon 2024 collection, inspired by the neon hues of Asian city street lights and signs.

The Year of the Dragon 2024 collection comprises five colourful watches, mainly in shades of red, golden, blue, black and white. Although the designs vary, the five watches share identical technical aspects. They are all driven by quartz movement, equipped with a silicone strap secured by a buckle and possess three bars of water resistance. Meaning, it is equal to a depth of 30 meters, implying they are suitable for showering and swimming but not intended for diving or exposure to high-pressure water. Sounds cool, doesn’t it?

So without further ado, let us take a look at Swatch’s latest offerings for the Lunar New Year.

All about the Swatch Year of the Dragon 2024 collection

The Swatch Year of the Dragon 2024 collection consists of five vivid timepieces — Dragon in Cloud, Dragon in Wind Pay!, Dragon in Waves, Dragon in Motion and Dragon in Gold. Each watch is built on distinct Swatch models, featuring a dragon motif on the dial.

Dragon in Cloud (SB05Z102)

Dragon in Cloud is an oversized watch showcasing a dragon print highlighting a silver-toned dial with a multi-colour print. Encased within a semi-transparent bio-sourced case and glass, it boasts a matching semi-transparent matte white strap embellished with a multicolour print. The watch also includes silver and white loops with silver and red print, complemented by a silver-coloured buckle.

Dragon in Wind Pay! (SO29Z137-5300)

Dragon in Wind Pay! comes with a black dial adorned with dragon print in shades of red, yellow, gold and grey, enclosed within a black case and glass. The strap of the watch features a matching black print, alongside black printed loops and a black buckle. And here’s the best part; this watch is SwatchPAY!-enabled.

Dragon in Waves (SO28Z125)

The Dragon in Waves chronograph features a blue dial adorned with various prints, confined within a dark blue case and glass. Here, the strap comes with a matching blue colour, accented by loops in red and golden tones, along with a blue buckle.

Dragon in Motion (YVZ100)

The Dragon in Motion timepiece showcases a sun-brushed red dial ornamented with a blue, white and yellow coloured print, nestled within a radiant golden-coloured case. Its strap is red with printed designs, accompanied by black printed loops and a golden-coloured buckle.

Dragon in Gold (SYXZ104)

Dragon in Gold is an ultra-slim watch, adorned with the motif printed in gold tones, presenting a sun-brushed, golden-coloured dial embellished with a blue, red, yellow and white print. Encased in radiant golden tones with mineral glass, it features a golden-hued strap with printed designs, complemented by red printed loops and a golden-coloured buckle.

Swatch Year of the Dragon 2024 collection: Pricing details

The prices for the Year of the Dragon watch collection range between USD 85 (INR 7,062) and USD 220 (INR 18,280) and are now available to shop on the brand’s website and in select offline stores.

Here are the pricing details for each model from the collection.

Dragon in Cloud (SB05Z102): USD 130 (INR 10,802)

Dragon in Wind Pay! (SO29Z137-5300): USD 110 (INR 9,140)

Dragon in Waves (SO28Z125): USD 85 (INR 7,062)

Dragon in Motion (YVZ100): USD 220 (INR 18,280)

Dragon in Gold (SYXZ104): USD 195 (INR 16,203)

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Swatch)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Where can I buy the Swatch Year of the Dragon 2024 collection?

The Swatch Year of the Dragon 2024 collection is available to shop online on Swatch’s official website and in select stores.

– What is the price for the Swatch Dragon in Motion watch?

Swatch’s Dragon in Motion watch is priced at USD 220 (INR 18,280).