The Best Watches We Spotted At The 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Between Jo Koy’s disastrous monologue, Rosamund Pike posing with the viral “Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater” candle and Selena Gomez allegedly being stopped from taking a picture with Timothée Chalamet by Kylie Jenner, the 81st Golden Globe Awards was a memorable affair. The event was very well attended with Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ryan Gosling gracing the red carpet.

While, naturally, we were submerged in the depths of social media viewing all sorts of coverage, we couldn’t help but do a little wrist check.

Here’s a list of our favourite watches worn by celebrities attending the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

The Cartier Crash on Timothée Chalamet

Hollywood’s current ‘It Boy’ and Oscar nominee, Timothée Chalamet attended the Golden Globe Awards in one of Cartier’s most desired timepieces – the Cartier Crash. Featuring a unique 38.45 mm x 25.5 mm case, the manual winding calibre 8970 MC movement of the timepiece ensures remarkable precision. One of 67 pieces, the white gold Cartier Crash on Chalamet’s wrist features diamond detailing on the bezel – the bracelet and crown along with the bezel are set with 470 diamonds, making it one of the coolest watches out there.

The Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition “No Time to Die” on Will Ferrell

One of the evening’s hits, Will Ferrell’s No Time to Die Omega Seamaster was an incredible flex considering that this 42mm Seamaster is identical to the one worn by James Bond in the 2021 007 film, No Time to Die. Built from lightweight Grade 2 Titanium which was used for the 42 mm case, the Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition also features a strong and light titanium mesh bracelet . . . which makes it perfect for an undercover agent or for making a statement on the red carpet.

The Bulgari Serpenti on Selena Gomez

We were definitely keeping an eye out for Selener at the 2024 Golden Globes and spotted the gleaming Bulgari Serpenti on her wrist. The timepiece which also functions as a high jewellery item featured an 18 kt white gold case and double spiral bracelet, both set with brilliant cut diamonds, white mother-of-pearl dial and diamond indexes.

The Louis Vuitton Tambour on Bradley Cooper

Looking dishy as ever (when doesn’t he?), Bradley Cooper made an entrance at the 81st Golden Globes sporting a Louis Vuitton Tambour which features a stainless steel case of a 40mm size and an open case back with an eye-catching dial colour in blue. The strap material is made of stainless steel as well which is equipped with a folding clasp. The automatic movement is powered by the LFT023 caliber, offering a 50-hour power reserve.

34 mm OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra in Sedna™ Gold on Barry Keoghan

Golden Globe nominee, Barry Keoghan is known to be a watch aficionado so we weren’t particularly surprised with his decision to go with the luxe 34 mm OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra in Sedna™ Gold. The diamond-studded dial and bezel along with the marquise-cut red ruby indices made it one of the most opulent watches of the night.

Header Image: Getty Images

Featured Images: Twitter/Instagram

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India