2024 Horoscope: Here Are Our Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

The New Year 2024 brings new beginnings based on planetary events and transits. The lucky charm of the cosmos Jupiter will ingress to Taurus zodiac sign on 1 May from Aries. On 3 May, it will get combust and arise a month later 2 June. All auspicious ceremonies especially marriages are put on hold during the combustion of Jupiter (also known as Guru Astha). Jupiter, the planet of expansion, growth, and wisdom will go retrograde on 9 October and resume its direct motion on 4 February 2025. Wherever Jupiter goes in retrogression, luck and fortunes follow and this planet stays in one house for approximately one year. Taurus natives will enjoy the patronage of beneficence after 1 May. With all such transitions, see what the horoscope predictions are for 2024.

Saturn can transform an ordinary being to a king, and vice versa. The most dreaded of planets which causes obstacles and hindrances will be posited in its mooltrikone sign Aquarius, an airy sign owned by Saturn itself. Rahu in watery Pisces and Ketu in earthy Virgo and will be transiting here for the entire year. These transits will influence each zodiac differently, read on to what the 2024 horoscope holds for you.

2024 horoscope for all zodiac signs

Aries horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Aries sun sign people will enjoy a stable career and will progress in their field of work. Your hard work and dedication will be appreciated. You may get promoted and be successful in the first two quarters of the year. Businesses will flourish and you will have many opportunities to go abroad this year. This year will be very good financially. Your assets will increase, and you will enjoy income from an additional source.

Health: Aries natives might experience a few ups and downs in their health in the beginning of the year. Your New Year resolution should be working towards betterment of your health.

Relationships: You will enjoy a happy married life with your partner. However, the second quarter will see some tensions and conflicts between you and your partner. You will need to handle these challenges with patience and the last two quarters will get back the bonhomie. Natives desirous of having children will have the stork pay the visit. Pay special attention to your children in the second half of the year. Familial bonds will be good, but you need to be careful about your parent’s health.

Best months: January and February

Remedy: Light a red candle and manifest prosperity.

Taurus horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Taurus sun sign natives will see a progress in their professional journey. Your social circle and standing will increase and your wealth and assets are likely to grow. Your expenses will be very high, some towards pilgrims and religious endeavours. Businesses will do well, and financial gains are indicated throughout.

Health: Headaches and sleepless nights might plague you in the first quarter of the year. Meditate and keep calm. Your parent’s health might be a cause of concern.

Relationships: Challenges in your love life might lead to toxicity in relationships. In the second half of the year, things will turn around for the better you will enjoy a good relationship with your partner. Family will be content with your attention and commitment towards them. Pay special attention to the youngsters in the family.

Best months: June and July

Remedy: Light a pink candle every Friday for harmony.

Gemini horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Gemini sun sign natives will have a favourable beginning in terms of career. You are likely to achieve a lot professionally in the first half of the year. In the later part of the year, unforeseen expenses and some losses might cause stress. Financially, you will enjoy good income and your investments will yield rich dividends. Your expenses will escalate a lot towards the end of the year.

Health: Gemini sun sign natives will experience fluctuating health towards the beginning of 2024. You may experience some stomach-related issues and eye infections. Be alert and conscientious towards your health.

Relationships: Gemini natives might see some ups and downs in the relationships this year. Work towards improving your carnal pleasures. Family problems and disagreements will family members are indicated. Try to be understanding and solve all issues amicably.

Best months: January and February

Remedy: Keep a green colour cloth or handkerchief under your pillow for good health and harmony.

Cancer horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: The advice is to stay away from office politics and not take any sides. All the strife will dissolve, and you are likely to be the shining star at work. Your efforts will yield favourable outcome. Businesses are all set to bloom. Financially, a good time is indicated, but your expenses will escalate a lot.

Health: You need to focus on your well-being this year, especially in January 2024. Be careful while driving and crossing the road. A thorough health check-up is recommended for Cancer natives.

Relationships: Your attachment with your partner is all set to increase, according to horoscope predictions for 2024. Matters of the heart are all set to progress, and you will enjoy the in between the sheet’s pleasures. You will share a good bonding with your family members.

Best months: November and December

Remedy: Some charity and social work is recommended for good health

Leo horoscope 2024

Career and finance: Leo sun sign natives will usher in favourable outcomes this year. You are likely to grow and advance to new heights. International travel and business from abroad will get you lucrative results. You are all set for escalation of your status and good remuneration. Businesses will grow. An international collaboration is likely to change the face of your business thus augmenting the inflow of money. A good time is indicated financially, but you need to be prepared for major unexpected expenses.

Health: Your health might be fragile this year. There is a possibility of a sudden emergence of an ailment. Pay attention to any kind of symptoms and visit the doctor if you spot any problem, especially towards the second half of the year.

Relationships: The year will start off well and your relationship with your partner is all set to improve and strengthen. Your understanding will increase, and you will share a wonderful bonhomie with your partner. You will be enjoying in between the sheet’s pleasures. The stork may pay a visit towards the later part of the year. The last quarter might see some discord in your romantic life and with the family. The onset of the year might see disharmony amongst family members. You need to be vigilant as family is the biggest support system. Do not let anything blemish this bond.

Best months: June and July

Remedy: Offer water preferably in a copper vessel to Sun god every Sunday for good health.

Virgo horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: The year might bring certain challenges at work, and you will have to work very hard as the achievements might not be proportional to the input. The second half of the year will brighten things for you and you are likely to gain professionally. A trip abroad mid-year might turn into a fortune. You will enjoy all the importance and appreciation that comes with success. Business natives will have a slow start and after mid-year you will get a bonanza. Your business is all set to prosper. Finances will be good after May 2024 you will see abundance of money and are likely to invest in property.

Health: Small ailments will bother you throughout the year, however, nothing major but enough to keep you on your toes.

Relationships: The beginning of the year might see differences in your relationship with your partner. There will be a communication breakdown and you might grow apart. A lot of arguments and disagreements might just spoil the domestic harmony. Communicate openly and honestly and try to bridge the gaps. Efforts never are futile, combining with the positive transits midyear things will start to turn around you will be in love again and share a good bonhomie with your mate. You will enjoy intimacy and your children or youngsters in the family will be a source of joy. Family will be supportive and after a few hiccups in the first quarter your familial will be excellent and you will share a special bonding with the family members.

Best months: May and June

Remedy: Offer food to old people

Libra horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Libra sun sign natives will require more diligence and skill to achieve their targets this year. Teamwork will be beneficial for you to reach your goals. Have a cordial relationship with your colleagues and involve them in the progress of your work and give them their due. You will work very hard but the results will be worthwhile. Business natives will flourish and grow in the beginning of the year thereafter things might get a little tough and you might incur some losses. The start of the year will be very lucrative in terms of finance, and you might hit the jackpot.

Health: You will enjoy good health in the first quarter of the year, thereafter, small issues will bother you. Any neglect towards your health might cost you dear.

Relationships: The beginning of the year will see positivity in partnerships. You will be appreciating and cherishing your life partner and the year will also favour marital relationships. There will be harmony and bonhomie amongst partners and they are all set to enjoy good intimacy and understanding. Couples need to be cautious in the second half of the year against some petty squabbles and fights. Unmarried singles are likely to tie the knot in the early months of the year. Familial bonds will be good in the initial months of the year.

Best months: January and February

Remedy: Put red and white fresh flowers in your house and at your workplace

Scorpio horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Scorpio sun sign natives will enter 2024 with a lot of positivity. You will be at your working best thus impressing your bosses and colleagues with your demeanour and hard work. You are all set to win accolades and be rewarded for your achievements. You are advised to refrain from taking impulsive decisions. Businesses will do well and the second half of the year will see a lot of growth and prosperity.

Health: Caution is advised in the first half of the year towards your health. Besides doing your best, work towards maintaining a robust physical health.

Relationships: Some relationship issues might start with the dawn of the New Year. Do not to use harsh words and create disharmony. From a familial standpoint, this year is expected to be moderate. Some property-related issues might cause unpleasantness amongst family members. Work towards bonhomie and good relations.

Best months: May and June

Remedy: Consume some honey every morning

Sagittarius horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Sagittarius sun sign natives will have a good start to 2024. The first five months is a time for enhancements and achievements. You will be in the good books of your superiors and your colleagues will look up to you. You are likely to get a promotion in the first quarter of the month and win top honours at work. In the second half of the year you need to avoid taking hasty decisions. Financially, you will enjoy abundance. You need to control impertinence lest it spoils the work camaraderie.

Health: You will enjoy robust health as 2024 dawns but towards mid-year, you need to concentrate and focus on your health. A health check-up is recommended.

Relationships: At the beginning of the year, you are likely to enjoy good bonding and camaraderie with all the family members. Your bonding with your partner will be perfect – a good understanding, love and appreciation for each other, and an exciting intimacy. It’s a good time to take a holiday together. Familial bonds will be exceedingly satisfying. You need to be careful of harsh speech mid-year as your brashness might hurt your near and dear ones.

Best months: March and April

Remedy: Show respect to elders in the family and seek their blessings

Capricorn horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Capricorn sun sign natives are all set to enhance their skills and move towards achieving big targets and goals. You will have to work very hard this year but your efforts will be suitably rewarded. You will stand out at work and your colleagues will look up to you. Your seniors will hold you in high esteem and your performance graph will increase throughout the year. Businesspeople will expand their work. Financially, a good time is indicated.

Health: 2024 is slated to get you robust health. Except for a few ups and downs you will enjoy good health. Work towards improving your immunity as you are likely to be plagued by bouts of cough and cold throughout the year.

Relationships: This year, you are likely to enjoy good relationship with your partner. Your bonds will strengthen with each passing day this year. Your understanding and bonhomie will increase, and you will be extremely satisfied and at peace with your partner. Later this year, a pleasure trip will create life-long memories. You will share a great bond with your family all the members will gel well together.

Best months: June and July

Remedy: Some charity and donation will yield good results

Aquarius horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Aquarius sun sign people are slated to experience substantial success this year especially in the last two quarters of 2024. You need to be careful to maintain a peaceful decorum at the workplace as some strife with colleagues are indicated. Businesses will flourish in the second half of the year leading to exceptional achievements. Financially, there’ll be fluctuations in the first half of the year. Thereafter, you will attain stability.

Health: Health will not be a cause of concern this year but some small issues will bother you throughout the year. Some skin infection might erupt and cause discomfort, and insomnia might bother you in the early months of 2024, says the horoscope predictions.

Relationships: The dawn of the year 2024 will see some disagreements between you and your partner. Lack of time and neglect will be the main reason behind this conflict. Try to give equal importance to your relationships and do not let work compromise your bonhomie.

Best months: May and June

Remedy: Feeding birds will get positivity and good health

Pisces horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Pisces sun sign natives will have a positive year professionally. You are likely to excel in your job, and your superiors will hold you in high esteem. You are likely to be rewarded. There might even be opportunities for overseas work assignments. Be alert in the second half of the year and do not let the success go into your head as impertinence of any kind towards the superiors and colleagues will cost you dear. Businesses will flourish. Financially, a good year is indicated.

Health: Some fluctuations in health are indicated this year. You will be bedevilled with eye infection and joint pains which might increase in the last quarter. A routine check-up will be a good idea.

Relationships: The onset in 2024 might not see positive results in romantic relationships. Vigilance is recommended in the second quarter, but your relationship will grow and improve during the mid-year. You need to be more communicative. Some strife within the family will upset you but it will be resolved. Give space to all the members and don’t try to impose your views on them.

Best months: March and April

Remedy: Donate towards the education of the underprivileged for peace and harmony.

