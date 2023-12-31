What Your 2024 January Horoscope Is Predicting For Your Zodiac Sign

New Year always falls in the Capricorn season, given that the Sun is always in the cardinal earthy sign of Capricorn at this time, whereas the moon and other planets change position from year to year. New Year eve will see moon in its own sign, Cancer connecting you in a deep intimate way, getting smoother sailing in relationships. However, beware of ulterior motives, power plays, possessiveness, and jealousy. Know how to make the best of this month by reading our monthly January 2024 horoscope.

Jupiter transiting in friendly Aries is likely to increase all overgrowth. Saturn, the task master in its own mooltrikone Aquarius is all set to promote karma and hard work. Rahu and Ketu will be comfortably positioned in Pisces and Virgo. There is going to be an assembly of planets (Mars, Mercury, and Venus) in Sagittarius. This January, accept the shortcomings offered by the universe and enjoy the abundance offered with positivity.

January horoscope 2024 for all zodiac signs

Aries January horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Aries sun sign natives will have an extraordinary start in January 2024. You will have a lot of growth opportunities and you are likely to achieve success in almost all your endeavours. Businesses are all set to scale new heights. After mid-month, all Aries natives are likely to be richly rewarded financially and professionally.

Health: Aries will enjoy sound health as the stars align in their favour. The advice is to stay focussed on your health goals.

Relationships: You will need to keep the Arian temper in control to enjoy the favours of the cosmos this month. You will bond well with your partner and an exciting holiday is foretold. You are likely to enjoy coital bliss. You will have an incredible and memorable time with all the family members.

Remedy: Light red candle on Sunday to manifest peace.

Taurus January horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Taurus sun sign native a will be full of ideas. They will have to work very hard to achieve their goals. The second half of the month promises great advancement in their careers. Businesses will take off well after a sluggish start and you will annihilate all competitors. Some work-related travel is indicated. Finances will be good.

Health: You might suffer from viral fever with body pains but as the month advances you will be full of energy and enjoy robust health.

Relationships: The month might start with some misunderstandings between partners, but they will clear out and you will enjoy bonhomie with your partners. Your relationship with the family will be average.

Remedy: Light a white candle on Friday to manifest good health.

Gemini January horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Gemini sun sign natives will start the month well will be full of energy and enthusiasm towards their work. You will achieve success in your endeavours. Some unexpected glitches might pop up in the second half of the month. Business natives are likely to lose out to their competitors later in the month and they are advised to be vigilant. Finances will be average.

Health: Gemini natives might face some ups and downs in health.

Relationships: Gemini natives will have a normal relationship with their partner this month. Try to be more patient and understanding. The latter part of the month might see some arguments and tiffs amongst family members. The advice is to be careful with your dealing and your choice of words.

Remedy: Eating green leafy vegetables particularly on Wednesdays will manifest good health.

Cancer January horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Cancer sun sign natives are all set to achieve and fulfil their career dreams. A lot of good opportunities will come your way and you will be the shining star at your organisation wining accolades and awards. Businesspeople will expand their work and achieve their goals and targets. Finances will be good.

Health: Health will be good at the commencement of the month and you need to follow your health goals diligently to keep yourself healthy and fit.

Relationships: The month will start with a hunky-dory relationship with your partner but be mindful of your ego towards the latter part of the month lest it spoils the bonhomie. You will enjoy family closeness and bonding and the children will be a source of pleasure.

Remedy: Feeding the fish will be very beneficial for peace and harmony.

Leo January horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Leo sun sign natives are the favoured sun sign this month. Your dreams are about to get fulfilled in this transit, but they will be achieved with a lot of hard work. Work your fingers to the bone and make use of this favourable transit. Businesses will flourish and grow. You should put all your plans of expansion into being and put in blood, sweat, and tears you will be extremely successful. Finances will be good especially in the second half of the month.

Health: You will enjoy good health but be mindful of your digestive system.

Relationships: Leo natives will enjoy good relationship with their partners and will strengthen their bonds of love and camaraderie. It is a good time for the stork to pay a visit. Be respectful towards the elders and loving towards the youngsters in the family. Family life will be pleasurable.

Remedy: Putting red flowers in the house will attract positivity.

Virgo January horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: You will perform well at work and your colleagues will look up to you. You will win accolades and your seniors will be very happy and reward you proportionally. Business natives need to focus more on the quality of the produce and avoid any kind of partnership this month. Finances will be good but unexpected and unnecessary expenses might make you somewhat uneasy.

Health: Some small health issues will bother you in the beginning of the month. You need to be vigilant while driving and otherwise.

Relationships: Virgo natives need to be calm and controlled in the first fortnight of the month. Control your emotions and do not overreact in situations. It is not the best month for love and romance. You will share a very good bond with the children and youngsters. It is a good time for conception and fertility.

Remedy: Light a green candle to manifest good health.

Libra January horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Libra sun sign natives will face some disappointment at work. You might have some differences with your colleagues. The second fortnight will get you respite and things will settle down favourably. Business natives will face some disappointments at work, but things are likely to improve towards the end of the month. Finances will be as expected but expenses will be very high causing some anxiety.

Health: You will enjoy good health but might face some fertility issues. Insomnia can also be a cause of concern this month.

Relationships: Your relationship with your partner will face some ups and downs this month. Tone down your ego and work towards improving your intimacy. You might have some disagreements with your siblings and family might be unhappy and withdrawn in the second half of the month.

Remedy: Light a white candle to manifest peace and harmony.

Scorpio January horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Scorpio sun sign natives will encounter favourable opportunities and positive developments at work. Success is the word for you this month and you will be achieving a lot, especially after mid-month. Your desires will manifest into reality, and you will reap the fruits of your hard work. Business natives will have their hands full with lots of work and will be satisfied with their projects. Finances will escalate in the form of pay hike for service people and good profits for business natives.

Health: Some cold, cough, and allergies might cause discomfort in the initial phase of the month but as the month progresses, you will feel enthusiastic and be full of energy.

Relationships: Your personal relationships are all set to deepen and strengthen. You will enjoy a good camaraderie with your partner and enjoy a good time in between the sheets. Some misunderstandings with children or youngsters might mar the otherwise perfect month.

Remedy: Inhaling eucalyptus oil will manifest harmony in relationships.

Sagittarius January horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Sagittarius sun sign natives will see a positive career growth in the New Year. Your growth will be stupendous and you will be brimming with optimism and enthusiasm. You are likely to achieve all your goals and much more. Businesses will grow and expand you will be full of innovative ideas and will catapult toward success. Finances will be outstanding, and you will be lavish with your spending.

Health: Health will be fine except for a few ups and downs. Be attentive towards your diet and exercising regime.

Relationships: Lack of time and ego in your behaviour will be two deterrents in your relationship this month. Be patient and control your temper particularly this month. You need to be sagacious towards your family members. Children will be a source of joy.

Remedy: Feed whole grains to birds.

Capricorn January horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Capricorn natives will see some good opportunities to advance in their career this month. You need to be vigilant to utilise them. You are likely to face challenges and obstacles but will emerge on top with your hard work and perseverance. Businesspeople will need to be extra careful with all the paperwork relating to their work field. Finances will be good but some unexpected expenses might rock the boat.

Health: Do not ignore any symptoms. A health check-up might be a good idea. As the month progresses, your energy levels will go up and you will feel robust.

Relationships: There might be some strife amongst partners in the first half of the month. You need to be careful not to hurt with your words. As the month progresses things will settle down, but your intimacy will be compromised. Some misunderstandings with the elders in the family might mar the domestic harmony and you will need to make efforts to dissolve the strife.

Remedy: Do some charity to improve your health.

Aquarius January horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Aquarius sun sign natives might have to work very hard to achieve their goals. You will face some obstacles in the second half of the month. Your colleagues might not be cooperative and there will be lot of issues which you will have to manage on your own. Business natives might face some resentment from their co-workers. Finances will be average, and you need to be judicious with your money this month.

Health: Health might nosedive towards the latter part of the month. You might face some eye problems, headaches, and insomnia.

Relationships: This month will start on a good note. You will share good cosy moments with your partner, but in the latter part some misunderstandings might crop up. You are likely to spend some good moments with your partner.

Remedy: Donating at an old age home will get you satisfaction at work.

Pisces January horoscope 2024

Career and Finance: Pisces sun sign natives will win accolades at work and will be getting a pat on the back from their seniors for their achievements. Businesses will fare well with new projects coming their way especially in the second fortnight. Finances will be good, but the expenses will be manifold. The advice is to be judicious with your money.

Health: Pisceans are likely to enjoy average health. Take care of your diet and exercising regime.

Relationships: The dawn of the month might see some bitterness in the relationship with your partner, but as the month advances, things will settle down. This is not the perfect month for love and romance though. Family might feel neglected and a little aloof. You need to make efforts peace and harmony.

Remedy: Manifest prosperity by lighting a yellow candle.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India