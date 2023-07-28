August Love Horoscope 2023: What Does Cupid Have In Store For Your Zodiac Sign?

The most important planet for love, romance, and relationship is Venus. Venus denotes love and marriage and it rules over, beauty, desire, sex, fertility, and prosperity. The importance of Moon and Mars cannot be ruled out. The Moon rules the emotions, and denotes heart, and feelings. Mars is the sex drive, sexual compatibility, passion and energy. Compatibility among partners to a great extent is dependent on the position, element, placement, and transit of all the planets and our love horoscope 2023 for August will help you ascertaining that endearment.

The ingredients for romance and love are – words, gestures, gifts, time, and physical touch, and all zodiac signs express it differently. Some believe in expression, and some are quite subtle in their words, and gestures. Relationships, love, and affection are important to all of us. Insights into what will make the relationship beautiful and perfect is sought by all and our August love horoscope 2023 will help the zodiac signs understand their relationships better.

Venus transits to Cancer on 8 August in retrograde motion and gets combust till 20 August. It will give rise to certain unfavourable situations like conflicts in married life, affability in romance, and relationships will decrease depending on the lordship, placement and aspects of Venus and other planets. Venus is very comfortable in Cancer, which is ruled by Moon, but being retrograde and combust, it loses its strength.

Depending on where Cancer zodiac falls in your horoscope and what are the other planetary influences, it will impact relationships differently. It is a good time to introspect and re-examine your relationships and resolve all love-related issues. Feisty Mars in fiery Leo will escalate the libidos and encourage casual sex. Mars moves to earthy Virgo on 19 August and Venus rises at the same time. This will see stability and meaning in relationships. The full moon on 1 and 30 August and the new moon on 16, are days for manifesting harmony in relationships.

Read along to find, which zodiacs will enjoy bliss in their relationships, who will find love and which sun signs will not be so lucky in love this month.

August love horoscope 2023 for all the zodiacs