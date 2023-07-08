Find Out Your Lucky Car Colour According To Your Zodiac Sign

Whether you had a favourite toy growing up (mine was a yellow hot wheel) or home decor leaning heavily toward one palette, colours play an exquisite role in embodying our personalities. Your zodiac power colour is something you can use to lean into your energetic potential and enhance your sign’s best qualities, even when it comes to your car colour. By choosing a car in your sun sign’s designated lucky colour, you can enhance your zodiac’s best traits and truly live your best, most aligned cosmic life!

As it turns out, every zodiac sign has a specific power colour! For instance, red is the power colour for the fire sign Aries and pink is for the creative Libra. Certain hues are likely to match your personality better than others, so you can let that guide you in choosing your car colour. So, before you head to the showroom for your next car, take a peek at the suggestions ahead for your lucky car colour.

Discover your lucky car colour according to your zodiac sign

Aries – Red or Orange

Aries is a fiery sign. The sign is passionate and confident, loves adventure, and is always ready to take on the next challenge. A stimulating shade of bright red is best for this ‘go-getter’ personality since it’s the colour of their planetary ruler, Mars. Red also symbolises purity, energy and mobility.

Let’s remember Mars is a planet of power, meaning they deserve a car that reflects their slightly intimidating and bold vibe. Aries can also go for other hot and fiery colours like orange.

Taurus – Green

As an earth sign, Taurus is most connected with the five senses—sight, taste, touch, smell and sound —so driving a car must be a relaxing and satisfying experience.

After all, your zodiac sign is ruled by Venus—a planet of opulence—a subtle shade of green captures all that in you. Not a fan of green? Other softer colours like mauve or cream can perfectly match your ‘calm and composed’ vibe.

Gemini – White

Gemini is an air sign always willing to keep an open mind and adapt to the changing tides. Therefore, white syncs perfectly with this zodiac sign.

The energetic Gemini is always busy and often on the move. Driving a white car can be a serene escape from their hectic day-to-day life. But since Geminis are also eclectic, blue and yellow will show off their creative personality.

Cancer – Silver

Cancerians aren’t obsessed with being flashy but want to make a statement. The Moon rules the compassionate and caring Cancer, so it’s no surprise that their best colour is silver. They can use this ethereal shade to balance out their deep well of emotions.

When driving a silver car, they can expect to occasionally stumble across a friendly admirer showering compliments on their machine, which is a much more meaningful experience for a Cancerian.

Leo – Gold

Leo loves being in the spotlight because it’s right where they can shine for all the world to see. They are ruled by the sun, so only bright, sunny colours like gold can represent them.

Warm hues like golden and yellow speak for the lion’s regal nature and optimistic outlook. This sign is sometimes drawn to bright and rich colours like purple too!

Virgo – Earthy brown

The earthy brown colour resembles the archetypal energy of the Virgo zodiac sign. The earthy brown shade will ground Virgo. The calming and subdued chestnut car will remind this sign to stay in its element.

Virgos can also go for a soft colour like ice blue.

Libra – Light blue

The lighthearted Libra may not be melting with road rage every time they hit the road, but they love driving in style. They love symmetry and balance and have a great aesthetic sense. Calming, tranquil light blue evokes that soothing, peaceful vibe they crave.

Just picture yourself driving in the mountains in your light blue car with the wind blowing in your face. If you’re Libra, you know you’re already contemplating a road trip.

Scorpio – Black

Scorpios have an air of mystery that makes them as enticing as intimidating. How can a black car not be perfect for an effortlessly chic and badass Scorpio? Black looks undeniably classy, but it doesn’t demand attention with over-the-top gaudiness. Scorpios can also use the intensity of protective black to shroud themselves in mystery.

And while black is the power colour for this sign, they can also go for maroon. Maroon represents extreme emotional depths, which will appeal to passionate Scorpios.

Sagittarius – Orange or Hot Pink

How can a free-spirited and adventure-seeking Sagittarius not love orange? This sign leans towards anything that screams intense, so hot pink and orange are for them. These vibrant shades exude joy and support their spontaneous nature. Moreover, bright and happy colours speak to the adventurous side of this sign.

A Sagittarius can also go for plum as this powerful deep blue hue will push their philosophical archer towards spiritual endeavours.

Capricorn – Earthy brown

Stable and practical, Capricorns are ambitious, disciplined, and grounded in reality. Because of these qualities, they need a responsible, pragmatic colour like earthy brown. Brown is a beautiful, nurturing hue they can count on!

A car in brown hue looks fit for royalty and suits your aura perfectly, Capricorn.

Aquarius – White or Icy Blue

Aquarians have a way of dominating the social scene, and a white car matches their overall vibe. The moment you pull up to the party in a white car, you’re letting the world know you’re someone worth knowing.

Since Uranus is the planetary ruler of Aquarius, and it’s blue, an icy take on this hue will also appeal to this sign. So, you can also consider a car in icy blue colour.

Pieces – Purple

The dreamy and imaginative Pisces would rather stay in the clouds than join us here on Earth. (It’s okay, we still love you, Pisces, even though we have no idea which planet you are on!) From rich indigo to ethereal lavender, you can choose any hue of purple to lean into your intuition and spark your imagination.

So, would you consider re-painting your car in your zodiac sign’s lucky colour?

(All image credits: Pixabay)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong