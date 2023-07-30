Money Horoscope 2023: How Will Your Finances Pan Out This August?

Augusts 2023’s money horoscope will help you prepare and plan for the expenses to be incurred during the month. Different planets and houses are responsible for gains, and losses. When the transit activates, the aforesaid houses and planets either increases or dwindles your wealth .

Jupiter is in fiery Aries, comfortable in a friend’s house, although it is on the axis of the nodes, it is a benefic planet. Mercury, the significator of currency will become retrograde on 23 August and will combust on 29 August. This will cause a dip in the finance scenario in general towards the end of the month. Know how this will affect the 2023 money horoscope for all the zodiac signs.

The Sun is the source of all wealth. It will enter the Leo zodiac sign on 18 August its own sign. Venus, the significator of money and luxury in retrograde motion will re-enter Cancer and become direct on 5 September. People will hesitate to invest in general and not buy expensive things. Saturn, the planet of karma is already in retrograde motion in Aquarius. All the sun signs need to be vigilant about professional growth, investments, and expenditure during the retrograde motion of Mercury, Venus, and Saturn. Our 2023 money horoscope will help you navigate through your financial problems.

If life was predictable, it would cease to be life. You will face many defeats in life but never let yourself be defeated. On that note, let’s see what the month of August hold for you financially.

August 2023: Money horoscope for all the zodiac signs