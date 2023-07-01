2023 Money Horoscope: What Does July Have In Store For Your Finances?

Money is a commodity, accepted by general consent as a medium of economic exchange. Money is often used to measure success and can buy you the freedom to do what you want. It is a source of pride and self-esteem. With the help of money, our basic needs of food, shelter clothing, and healthcare are looked after. Money provides for our loved ones and ensures their well-being, giving us and our loved ones a sense of security, and to a large extent peace of mind. July 2023’s money horoscope will help you prepare and plan for the expenses to be incurred during the month.
The main houses for wealth and money are the 2nd house and 11th house and the significator of these houses is Jupiter. Therefore, this planet becomes very important in the prospect of wealth. Jupiter in fiery Aries, a friend’s house, although it is on the axis of the nodes, it is a benefic planet. Most of the zodiac signs will benefit depending on their placement at birth and the positions and aspects of other planets.
Saturn will go retrograde from 17 June up till 4 November. This planet is a disciplinarian and will make you work harder to achieve almost everything. Besides the main significators, all planets can give wealth depending on their placement, transit, and the running planetary period. Read on to know which signs will rake in the moolah, and which ones need to be cautious with your 2023 money horoscope for July. You can thank us later.
The natives of Aries sun sign people will have a slow start but as the month progresses, things will considerably improve. You might have to put in extra hours, strategise and organise your work schedules. Avoid work-related travels as they might be a waste of time. It’s a good time for businesspeople. Your expenses will be high but will settle down in the latter part of the month.
First fortnight will be good for Taurus sun sign natives. An increase in income is indicated. Your investments will yield good returns. There are chances of some extra income from different sources. Businesspeople will have it good but after the first fortnight you might face some losses. You need to start saving from the beginning of the month so that you can tide over the crunch later in the month.
Good achievements are indicated for Gemini sun sign natives. This month spells success from the beginning. A promotion or increment will be the highlight of the month, but you need to be careful with your expenses. You must be conscious and alert to save some percentage of the income. Businesspeople will get new ventures and good profits but in the second half of the month but be mindful of your expenses.
You will be working very hard and not achieving your target. Some obstacles at work might result in financial loss and your income will be less than expected. You might lose some money in speculation. It’s not a good time to make any big investment. Businesspeople need to be careful as you might lose out to competitors Try to control your expenses and avoid taking loans.
This is a good month for Leo sun sign natives. Luck will favour you and you will enjoy good finances. You are likely to get some inheritance or a gift. Some investment from the past will give you unexpectedly high rewards. Invest your money wisely and make the best of this favourable transit. Businesspeople will be doing well but people in partnership might face some losses.
Virgo natives will see fluctuation in finances this month. Mind your expenses and conserve money for the later part of the month. Your expenses might be high, and the advice is to start saving from the beginning of the month. Do not do any investments this month. Businesspeople need to be vigilant against fraud and theft. Do not trust even your closest confidant this month.
Libra sun sign natives will enjoy special favours from the universe as the alignment of stars is favourable for you. Your expectations are likely to be fulfilled if you are planning on a change of job. You will get a fantastic opportunity but think carefully before switching get in to all the finer details before committing. Businesspeople will grow and get new ventures and will be comfortable financially.
Scorpio sun sign natives will get lot of growth opportunities this month. You might get a promotion, or a more lucrative job and your income is all set to increase. It’s a good month in terms of finances. Some extra money might be spent towards your health this month. Businesspeople will expand their work and get good gains. This transit is indicating some outflow towards your health.
The natives of Sagittarius sun sign will get good opportunities this month. You can prove your worth and win favours from your superiors. Your seniors will be extremely happy and obliging but you need to sharpen your negotiating skills and get the best package for yourself. Businesspeople are likely to grow and expand their business. You might invest in property also.
The first half of the month might see some obstacles and losses but as the month progresses, they will be eased out. If expecting a promotion, the second half of the month is favourable. It’s not a very good time to expand your business. Maintain status quo this month. The profits might be less than expected.
Some obstacles and hindrances are expected in your financial situation this month. Do not sign any documents blindly. The financial situation will be average, and you will face disappointments in terms of inflow. Things might not work out as expected for you therefore you need to keep some buffer for your expenses. Businesspeople will experience some failures and losses.
Piscean natives are likely to have an average month relating to finances. Your earnings will be proportional to your expenses which will escalate a lot later in the month. People in jobs will benefit after the first half of the month. You might win a lottery or get some extra money as a gift. Businesspeople are advised not to invest in any new venture this month. Do not invest your money in any risky proposition. If investing money play very safe.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: There are basically three types of astrology – Vedic, Western and Chinese. Vedic astrology is based on Moon and has more than 80 forms. Chinese astrology is an ancient belief system based on lunisolar calendar. People who believe in western astrology must know it is based on the sun sign. The financial or money horoscope predictions are backed by karma, and it depends on how much effort and hard work a native zodiac sign puts in. These predictive tools should be used only as guidance and not followed blindly. There are no short cuts. Even if stars are favourable, the key to success is hard work.
Answer: No single planet is responsible for money. Jupiter is the main money giving planet, the significator of wealth, grandeur and fortune. Moon is the planet for economic wealth, Venus is the planet for prosperity, Mercury is the planet for currency, Saturn is the planet of karma, and Sun is the king of the solar system. In fact, all planets depending on their placements and the houses they owe, are capable of generating wealth.
Answer: Although there are no fixed rules on this matter, the Earthy signs – Capricorn Virgo, and Taurus are generally more practical and not extravagant. Therefore, they collect more wealth. The placement of Jupiter and other planets in your horoscope determines your financial status.
Answer: The two main houses which tell you the wealth of a person are the 2nd and the 11th house. The 2nd house tells you about your material possessions and the 11th house is known as the profit and gain house. 12th house is the house of losses and expenses therefore it is of great importance. 9th house is the house of luck. The placement and degrees of planets and house lords is to be seen before arriving to any conclusion.
Answer: Astrologically there is no one rule to identify the financial status of an individual. Placement of planets, and house lords, their degrees, and certain money giving combinations of planets are responsible for the wealth and status of a person. According to research Libra emerged as the most common sign among the richest followed by Pisceans, followed by Cancer, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Gemini, Aries, Aquarius, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn (Source – Forbes billionaire 2023 rich list). This list keeps changing every year.