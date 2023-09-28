Know The Meaning And Effects Of The September Harvest Moon 2023

The moon determines the inner world of a person and, hence, is of great importance in astrology. This luminous celestial body is associated with deep emotions and feelings towards the world, and it is believed that the zodiacs’ moods change in tandem with the lunar phases. Find out if your sign is among the most affected in this September full or harvest moon period.

Harvest moon 2023: Peak illumination date and time

The full moon will peak on 29 September 2023, a Friday, as it rises at 3.28 pm IST. It is known as the harvest moon because it is the full moon that appears just before the beginning of autumn and is said to aid farmers in getting in the harvest. The satellite is set to appear 14 per cent bigger and the moon’s light will be 30 per cent brighter, owing to its proximity to the Earth’s orbit. Another speciality of the harvest moon is that it rises just around sunset, sooner as compared to other full moons of the year.

Cultural festivals associated with the September full moon

On the occasion of the harvest moon, mid-autumn festivals are celebrated across Southeast Asia in the Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese communities. Special mooncakes, a rich pastry with a filling of lotus seed paste, salted eggs or bean paste, are made on a large scale and distributed to friends and family at this time.

Offerings are made to deities in Korean culture as well in the form of rice dumplings, and people travel to their hometowns to gather with family and engage in social activities with loved ones.

The time around the September full moon is also celebrated with equal gusto in North America. Native Americans welcomed this period by starting to harvest crops, mainly corn. The tribes also welcome harvest moons with gratitude towards nature and the entire ecosystem.

Astrological significance of the full moon in September

The harvest full moon will be in the hot, fiery and passionate sign of Aries, while the sun is in the intelligent, peace-seeking and charming air sign of Libra. Interestingly, both these zodiacs are of cardinal modality, which means all the signs will be propelled to take the initiative and get things done with equal passion and ambition.

All zodiacs are set to be highly motivated, focused on self-growth and channel their energy for the betterment of their loved ones.

Full harvest moon and its effect on the zodiacs

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

Arians, this is your time to shine. The full moon will create many opportunities for this fire sign, symbolised by a ram, to achieve their personal goals. They should steer clear from investing in others and put more effort into themselves. This attitude will help them tap into their inner potential and achieve great things.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

This is a healing period for this fixed earth sign, symbolised by a celestial bull. They will be inspired to take some ‘me time’ and disengage from their hectic schedules. Taureans are encouraged to take it easy during this period.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

As the harvest moon rises, it will have positive effects on this light-hearted and sociable, mutable air sign, denoted by the twins. They will be in their element, meeting new people and making new connections, especially if they are single. Rest assured, their calendars will be full this time around, with them charming their way through crowds and shining all along.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

This emotional, slightly moody, but extremely empathetic water sign is set to reap rewards on the professional front this full moon. They will finally get their due at work in the form of a huge hike, promotion or lucrative new opportunity. Normally, this crustacean sign takes matters related to the heart very seriously, but this time their focus will be on their career.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Leos, pack your bags and get set for an exciting journey. This fixed fire sign denoted by the lion will be blessed with opportunities to travel for personal or work reasons and they will find this very fulfilling. They may also have to travel for academic or spiritual pursuits.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

This mutable earth sign will shift its attention to the important relationships of their life. This is a telling time for those seriously involved in an emotional bond as there will come a realisation that will either cement their connection or lead to separation. A big decision in legal or financial matters can also be expected.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

Librans will do what they do best, balance between their needs and those of their partners. Because it is their season, they will showcase their inherent traits a little more during this period and bring about perfect harmony in their personal life.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

Now is the best time for this intuitive water sign denoted by the scorpion to bring about a healthy change in their routine and incorporate fitness into their life. This fixed sign, which is often misrepresented as vengeful, will make some tough decisions at work that will lead to a great opportunity coming their way. Their personal life will be balanced and peaceful.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

This indeed is an exciting time for this mutable fire sign represented by an archer. The full moon will act as Cupid and sparks will fly. Singles will find a powerful connection, while the already committed will be encouraged to work hard on their partnership.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

This cardinal earth sign denoted by a celestial sea goat will use this period to assert their autonomy, draw boundaries at work and want their loved ones to treat them as an independent entity. They also might embark on a solo adventure during this time.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

This fixed air sign denoted by a water carrier will be full of its characteristic revolutionary schemes and their hands will be full during this lunation. A busy schedule will make them crave a holiday, but overall, this is a fulfilling time for them.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

Pisces, a mutable water sign denoted by two fish swimming in opposite directions, will have to come out of their dream world and face reality during this time. There will be drastic changes concerning their income and money matters. A new job or promotion is also in the offing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What does the full harvest moon mean?

The full harvest moon rises in September close to the equinox and is named so because farmers harvest crops like corn during this period.

– What does a full moon mean romantically?

Full moons have been associated with passion and romance for a long time. It also represents longing for someone you have loved and lost.

– How rare is a full harvest moon?

This moon rises every September equinox, so it is not that rare.

– How does the harvest moon affect us?

This full moon brings a karmic conclusion to important events in one’s life. It is also a period for personal growth and healing.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Image: Alexis Antonio/Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India