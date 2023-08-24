Check Out Your September Horoscope For 2023

September has a lot of astronomical as well as astrological value as it is an equinox month and all cultures across the world celebrate it in different ways. It is the best month as day and night become equal and we get ready to welcome the autumn season. It is time to say goodbye to old patterns and embrace new beginnings. Learn from your past. It is a part of who you are today to improve your present but let it not define your future. Know how to make the best of this month by reading our September 2023 horoscope.

This September will be extra special as the universe will be inundated with the transit of planets. The Sun moves to earthy Virgo mid-month, and Venus comes out of combustion and goes direct, early September. Mars in Virgo and Mercury becomes direct in Leo mid September. Jupiter is going retrograde on 5 September. There might be some delays and hardships for some zodiacs. It will also make people work harder to achieve their goals and will teach individuals some spiritual lessons.

The Sun sign is your identity – your outer self. It is the vital force that drives you and your expression. Moon sign is your heart and soul your emotions, your inner self. The rising sign is your social personality. It is your physical body and outward style. For the moon sign and rising sign we need an accurate time date and place of birth which is specific for everyone.

Sun stays in a particular sign for a month therefore very detailed specification is not required and the star sign/sun sign horoscope is a general guidance for people born in a particular month when the sun is in a particular place in the zodiac. For accurate predictions, all three signs are considered.

The monthly predictions here are related to the sun signs, and transit of the other planets in relation to the sun. The sun being the centre of our universe affects our lives in more than one way. It is not only vital for astronomical purposes but also holds great importance as per Vedic astrology. The movement of the Sun from one astrological sign to another can reveal a lot about your future. Read to find out what’s in store for the month of September 2023.

Here’s the September 2023 horoscope for all zodiac signs