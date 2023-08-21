Check Out Your Weekly Horoscope For 21 To 27 August 2023

We cannot change our destiny but we can definitely refocus and redirect the paths of our life, with guidance we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are lots of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot card readings help us to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have to overcome these obstacles. Here’s looking at the weekly horoscope from 21 – 27 August 2023.
Tarot is form of divination that has been used by mystics and tarot readers across the world since ancient times. The Rider Waite Tarot cards are a pictorial system, with a divine message the cards have complex and mysterious graphics on them, each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, money and can foretell your past present and future. Tarot reading raises our awareness and with the help of all the energies around us which have different effects on each person, the practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to provide a direction to overcome your shortcomings and achieve your goals. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for the weekly horoscope from 21 to 27 August 2023.
Find answers to your questions this week with an enlightened prospective. Let this week’s tarot guidance to all the zodiac signs helps you to refocus and redirect the paths of your life and bring honesty, reassurance, and clarity to situations you are likely to face this week, from 21 August – 27 August 2023.
Weekly Horoscope 2023: Tarot predictions for August 21 – August 27
Career and Finance
Star is the card for Aries sun sign natives portending a good omen for your career prospects. A lot of opportunities will come your way and you will ‘shine’. Your co- workers will be in awe of you and your work will win you accolades. Businesses will do well and financially it’s a good time to invest and grow your investments.
Health
King of Pentacles Reversed indicates insecurities relating to health. Try to relax as no major health problem is indicated.
Relationships
The Fool is the relationship card suggesting immaturity towards relationships. You are spontaneous and childlike which is misunderstood at times. You need to tread carefully with family. Singles might be impulsive and indecisive with the choice of a partner. For natives in love, the advice is to wait and watch.
Career and Finance
Six of Cups is the career and finance card for Taurus sun sign natives. This card indicates you might be rejoining your old place of work on better terms. Businesspeople might be getting back their old talent. Financially, a good time is indicated. Past investments will yield good results.
Health
Page of Wands Reversed is the health card indicating lethargy and lack of energy. Set some targets for yourself in terms of exercising.
Relationships
Wheel of Fortune Reversed indicates a phasedown in your relationship. Do not be nagging and overbearing with family members. Everyone needs space. Singles and natives in love need some time alone to rethink.
Career and Finance
Ten of Pentacles indicates a good and stable career path dotted with lots of promotions and increments. Businesses are slated to grow and expand. Financially, big increments or gains are expected. You might get a hefty sum as inheritance or gift. It’s a good time to invest.
Health
Nine of Pentacles Reversed indicates overindulgence in your eating habits. Set health goals and targets for yourself. This card also indicates infertility and miscarriages.
Relationships
Four of Pentacles Reversed indicates some positive changes towards improving relationships. You will have to show a lot of patience and understanding towards your family. For singles, it will mean you are free of past baggage and are ready for a new liaison. For natives in love, this is a testing time.
Career and Finance
Ace of Pentacles Reversed is not a good card to get as it indicates lost opportunities and things going wrong at the last moment. Businesspeople might lose out to their competitors. Financially, it’s not a good time for Cancer natives. It indicates lack of foresight towards finances thus resulting in a crunch.
Health
The Chariot is the health card indicating good health but also a warning to not take your health casually and work towards improving it.
Relationships
Tower is the relationship card indicating an experience that will strain your relationships considerably. It can mean a separation or if the relationship survives it will be on altered grounds with conditions. For singles and natives in love, the relationship will be in shambles and to save it, a lot of effort will be required.
Career and Finance
Four of Swords indicates a lot of work pressure and strain, without much outcome. You need to take a break and rejuvenate. With a rested and fresh mind, you will be able to handle and cope with the pressures in a better way. Businesspeople will be stressed as anticipated projects might not materialise. Unanticipated expenses will add to your woes.
Health
Three of Pentacles indicates a good health. You are going the right way in taking care of your health and it is reflecting on your mental and physical well-being. You should continue to take care of your health.
Relationships
Sun Reversed indicates a good relationship but it lacks the spark. The monotonous routine and daily duties have made you drift away from your partner. You need to add some fun and rekindle the spunk. Also, work towards improving your sex life. It is said that sex is love misspelt. For singles and Leo natives in love, the advice remains the same.
Career and Finance
Five of Wands indicates competition at work. Your co-workers might not be supportive, and the extra workload will fall on you. You need to be calm and not overreact as there are chances of strife at the workplace. Financially, it is not a good indicator. Profits will be less than expected and you need to prepare beforehand for financial exigencies.
Health
Seven of Pentacles indicates good health. This is the card for manifesting your health goals. This card can also indicate pregnancy and fertility.
Relationships
Chariot Reversed indicates that all your energies are being diverted towards work and you are neglecting your partner and family. There is disagreement and resentment on the domestic front. You need to balance and spend quality time if quantity is scarce with your loved ones. Singles will be very keen to find their mates and will be going all out. Natives in love will not be able to spend the required time with their partners causing some rift.
Career and Finance
The Hanged Man indicates that things are not moving ahead as expected and that is making you uncomfortable. For businesspeople, a project might have gone on hold causing unexpected delays. Financially, you are okay, but you are not happy with your finances stagnating. Things might be better than what you perceive them to be.
Health
Knight of Wands indicates good health and agility. Try to indulge in a lot of physical activities.
Relationships
The Star Reversed suggests you are concentrating more on the flaws of your partner rather than the positives. There is nothing wrong in your relationship. It’s only your perception. It is advised to introspect and focus on the good things. Singles will somehow be underconfident in their approach in dealing with people and the advice is to be what you are. Natives in love will be in a comfort zone.
Career and Finance
King of Cups indicates a stable career. You have created a positive working atmosphere for which your co workers hold you in high esteem. Your bosses are satisfied and happy with your performance. Businesses are doing well and profits are coming in. This card indicates that your financial acumen has made you stable and comfortable with money.
Health
Three of Swords foretells illness or a surgery. It could also denote some serious emotional trauma. The advice is not to neglect your health and be alert with the health of your dear ones.
Relationships
Five of Swords Reversed indicates truce and patch-ups. Peaceful solutions have been found at the domestic front and the advice is to work towards harmony. Singles will be finally ready for new beginnings after a stormy past. Natives in love need to be mindful to maintain harmony.
Career and Finance
Queen of Cups indicates a stable and fulfilling career. If your boss is a woman, you will be in her good books and gain a lot. Businesspeople will gain a lot with women clients. Financially, you will be in a comfortable situation and are likely to extend financial help your near and dear ones.
Health
Eight of Pentacles Reversed is the health card indicating you are overdoing the health bit. It is good to be committed towards your health goals but anything in excess is not good.
Relationships
Two of Cups Reversed shows some disagreements with your partner. It can also indicate lack of effort towards the relationship. Try to nurture the relationship with tender care and intimacy, and things will surely improve. Family might feel neglected and distant. Singles might not be able to find a suitable partner and natives in love might be in an unsuitable relationship.
Career and Finance
Three of Wands indicates you are likely to encounter a huge success in your career. New opportunities will come your way and you are likely to go overseas for a stint and this will impact your career and growth positively. Businesspeople might enter the global market and expand their work. Financially, your bank balance is slated to grow with leaps and bounds.
Health
King of Wands is the health card indicating good health and vitality. Take out some time for self-care. You need to plan a workout schedule for staying healthy.
Relationships
Ten of Swords foretells that you to need to overcome your insecurities. Lots of effort will be required to get your relationship on track. This card can represent infidelity and betrayal at times. Singles might be going through the trauma of breakup and are not out of it yet. Natives in love should be honest in their relationship.
Career and Finance
Knight of Wands indicates that you are climbing the success ladder at a fast pace with a lot of enthusiasm. You will get better opportunities and more responsibility and your financial status will improve considerably. Businesses will grow, and new projects will come your way. Finances will be good.
Health
King of Cups foretells a good mental and physical health. Do not take things for granted and work towards maintaining and improving it.
Relationships
Ace of Wands Reversed indicates lack of sex and intimacy. You need to work towards your relationship. Add fun and variety to your monotonous schedules. Singles might not be getting a steady date. Natives in love need to pep up and add spark to their relationship.
Career and Finance
The Magician indicates you will be able to do the ‘magic’ and work out all your endeavours successfully. Your will power and enthusiasm towards work will be unmatchable. Businesses will flourish and there will be multiple financial growth opportunities. You have all the blessings from the universe this week to grow and prosper.
Health
Page of Swords indicates good health. You will be able to recover from all your past ailments, but you need to keep working towards the betterment of your health.
Relationships
Knight of Cups indicates a satisfying and pleasurable relationship with your partner. Singles are likely to be lucky this week and meet their mates. Natives in love should be ready for a romantic proposal. Get ready to tie the knot.
