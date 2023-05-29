Love Horoscope For June: Your Weekly Reading For May 29 – June 4, 2023

“Love is more than a noun – it is a verb, it is more than a feeling – it is caring, sharing, helping, and sacrificing.” This quote by William Arthur is the befitting meaning and definition of love. There is no fixed definition of love. It is an interpersonal relationship. Love is friendship, and love is being happy in the happiness of your partner. Affection, intimacy, physical attraction, and romantic overtures are add-ons for romantic love. Read along to see what the cards foretell about June 2023 weekly love horoscope.

Love comprises millions of little decisions that create a unique and special connection. Numerous energies are at play in the universe, which keep changing with the motion of the planets. Some make you fall in and out of love, some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments, some get you closer and some create a distance. The celestial lovers, Mars and Venus are together this month in the zodiac of Cancer owned by the Moon. The three planets denote love, emotions, and romance. This transit will help you improve your relationship with your partner and give you direction in your love life.

Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies and keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding, and above all acceptance of the imperfections of your partner. Love can be both positive and negative, it can be a virtue representing kindness, compassion, affection, and concern, or a vice exhibiting moral flaws like selfishness, egotism, possessiveness, and obsessiveness.

June love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction