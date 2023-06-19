Weekly Love Horoscope: Tarot Reading For June 19 – June 25, 2023

There is no fixed definition of love it is an interpersonal relationship, love is friendship, and love is being happy in the happiness of the partner. Affection, intimacy, physical attraction and romantic overtures are romantic love. Read on to know the weekly love horoscope for June 2023.
Love is made up of millions of little decisions which create a unique and special connection. Numerous energies are at play in the universe, which keep changing with the motion of the planets. Some make you fall in and out of love, some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments, some bring you closer and some create a distance. This in turn affects the love horoscope.
Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies and keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding, and above all acceptance of the imperfections of your partner.
Ancient Greek philosophers identified six forms of love – essentially, familial love (Storge), friendly love or platonic love (Philia), romantic love (Eros), self-love (Philautia), guest love (Xenia), and divine or unconditional love (Agape).
Love requires effort, compromise, understanding, and above all acceptance of the imperfections of your partner. Love can be both positive and negative, it can be a virtue, representing kindness, compassion, affection, and concern, or a vice exhibiting moral flaws, like selfishness, egotism, possessiveness, and obsessiveness. The changing energies affect each zodiac differently, read along to see how your love life will be this week.
June love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction
Couples: The cards for Aries natives foretell some misunderstanding between couples. Communication is the key to opening this lock. You need to retrospect and see how to move forward smoothly. Adjustments have to be made when two individuals from different backgrounds stay together.
Singles: If you are already in a relationship, set the expectations from the beginning. Giving in more than you can cope with will obviously create a rift. Singles will have a good time with their love interest, but the advice is to think very carefully before you make any commitments.
Couples: Taurus couples will have some difference of opinions among themselves. What might be a whim for you might be a norm for your partner and your approach might seem frivolous to your partner. You need to respect your partner’s viewpoint.
Singles: If already in a relationship, you need to handle your mood swings well. Be careful of what you say to your mate. Words can hurt more than actions. Unattached singles should spend time to take care of their health and spend quality time with the family.
Couples: Gemini natives should not take their partners for granted. Your childlike qualities can sometimes upset your partner. Carefree attitude is good but not always. If your partner is in a sombre mood you need to show maturity.
Singles: Gemini singles will have a good time this week. You will meet some interesting people and this week will be filled with excitement and adventure. Gemini natives in a relationship should not be in a hurry to tie the knot, give some more time and be sure before proposing.
Couples: Cancer natives will not have it very good this week. You might be stressed with work pressures and other responsibilities. You need to learn the art of switching off and try not to bring your work pressures and tensions home.
Singles: Your commitments might give you less time to socialise and meet new people. The advice is to concentrate on your work for the time being. Gemini natives in relationship need to communicate frankly and openly with their mates and develop understanding before taking your relationship to the next level.
Couples: Your partner is going to be very demanding and you need all the patience to tackle this. Your sexual appetite this week might be on a decline and it is advised to plan something exciting as a couple to be occupied physically and mentally.
Singles: Unattached singles should give a break to love and romance and focus on self care and work. Enjoy your platonic relations with friends and family. Attached Leo natives might be indecisive with their relationship and will need some space and time to introspect and be sure of their feelings. You need to be careful with what to say to your partner this week.
Couples: Virgo sun sign natives might experience sudden changes in their relationship. You need to work towards harmony and get your bonhomie back on track.
Singles: Singles are likely to have a good time. Couples in love might find it tough as the equations are likely to change. A positive approach and adaptability is the key to a successful relationship.
Couples: Couples will have a great and exciting time together. Librans need to be more considerate to their partner’s likes and dislikes. It’s a good time to start planning to increase your family if you so desire.
Singles: Singles are likely to find their soulmates. You will meet someone and enjoy a good bonding and chemistry together. Try not to rush up things, and let the relationship mature gradually. Couple in love can think of tying the knot.
Couples: Your love and understanding is all set to increase this week. Couples will rekindle their old spark and all your relationship woes will be blotted out. The tarot advice is not to rake up the past, and only think of ways to enjoy the present and positively shape up the future.
Singles: Lack of time might keep you away from fun and frolic. Prioritising is very important. Some misunderstanding might crop up among couples but nothing which cannot be sorted.
Singles: Unattached Sagittarius natives will have a good time with friends and family. You are likely to meet your soulmate soon. For couples in love, it might be a testing time. You might face some disharmony and strife in your relationship. Do not worry as they will act as catalysts for personal development.
Couples: Capricorn natives will be comfortable in their relationship and are likely to enjoy marital bliss. Plan some exciting things together.
Singles: Singles will have a good time and meet a lot of new and interesting people. In fact, you will be spoilt for choices. Enjoy to the fullest and let the cupid strike you nice and proper before you think of committing. For couples in love, it is a good time for proposals and commitment. Getting married is a possibility this week.
Couples: The cards this week foretell harmony and peace at home for Aquarius natives. Couples are likely to realise their dreams of happiness and togetherness. Get ready for a fulfilling and delightful week.
Singles: Singles will socialise a lot and meet some interesting people. They will enjoy the company of the opposite sex and derive a lot of pleasure with someone special. Your relationship might move to permanency. Natives in relationship can take their relationship forward. Cards are favourable for you to tie the knot.
Couples: Natives of Pisces sun sign will have an action-packed week. It is a good time to bond and plan the future together. You will be enjoying with family and friends also. Children or youngsters in the family will be a source of joy.
Singles: Singles will have a fun filled week with friends. Relax and be in no hurry for permanency in relationships. For Pisceans in relationship, the advice is to wait for some time.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Aries, Libra, Leo, and Sagittarius are like to find love and spend quality time with their partners.
Answer: Venus transited to Cancer sun sign on 31 May. This transit made people more caring and loving towards each other. So, overall this is a good year for relationships.
Answer: The love life of all the zodiac signs seems to be pleasureable with the transit of Venus and Mars to Cancer.