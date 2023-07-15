Zodiac Signs That Have Zero Compatibility With Each Other

What makes two individuals stay together despite their differences, meanwhile others fall apart in spite of being perfect on paper? While love is considered the glue that binds people, sometimes things beyond our understanding make or break romantic ties. Zodiac sign compatibility is one such factor that gives relationships a new dimension.

Our zodiac sun signs give us a very broad understanding of our personality. But, to get a more accurate picture of whether you and your partner are compatible astrologically, birth charts of you and your other half could be compared. For this, an exact picture of the sky at the time of your birth is created by taking into account the exact time, place and day of delivery. This branch of relationship astrology is known as synastry.

Synastry: Key elements determining zodiac compatibility

The zodiac sign of an individual is the primary factor in determining their compatibility with others. Instant attraction or repulsion is forged when two sun signs interact, and later, the position of the moon and planets Venus and Mars in their birth chart determine whether the union will be successful or not. While Venus symbolises love, Mars represents one’s sexual self-expression. Together, these elements govern the romantic equation between the two zodiacs.

Other factors influencing synastry are the placements of planets and their key positioning in our birth chart. The most favourable position for couples is called the trine. In this formation, the dominant planets in their respective charts create a 150-degree angle, which makes way for harmony and uninterrupted companionship.

The sextile position where the planets form a 60-degree angle in the birth charts of the two individuals is also considered ideal for a couple to stay in a long relationship with each other.

Whereas, the conjunction aspect means that both birth charts have planets in the same sign. This creates a very intense and powerful equation, which sometimes causes unrest. When planets in two birth charts align themselves at 90 degrees, the position is called square, and it leads to stress between the two zodiacs. It is very difficult for the two individuals then to get along with each other. Zodiac sign compatibility in these scenarios is next to impossible.

Another position that lovers need to be wary of is the quincunx, where the planets form an orb. Despite a powerful attraction, these zodiac signs tend to destabilise each other, causing a roadblock in their compatibility.

Most incompatible zodiac pairs

Aries – Pisces

The red hot and passionate fire sign Aries does not match well with the calm, composed and meditative water sign of Pisces as their traits on the zodiac wheel are poles apart. But aren’t opposites supposed to attract? Not in this case, for they rile each other up with their contradicting ideas and temperaments.

Aries can hurt the soft Piscean heart by being too direct and confrontational, causing distress to both. The Piscean sentiment of being in their worlds and living a slow life might cause boredom to the fiery ram.

Taurus – Leo

The earth sign of Taurus is denoted by the planet of love, money and luxury, Venus. Symbolised by the celestial bull, they have a reputation for being steadfast and stubborn. The fire sign of Leo, on the other hand, thrives well in a relationship only if their high emotional and social needs are met. Comparatively more outgoing and flamboyant, their core personality does not bode well with that of the private and homely bull.

Also, there is a high chance of a major ego clash between these two signs since both are perceived as headstrong and a bit dominating.

Gemini – Scorpio

It is clear as day why the breezy, intelligent social butterfly of the zodiac, Gemini, would make the worst love match for the intense and intimidating water sign of Scorpio. While both can get attracted to each other on a surface level, they would soon get disappointed with each other’s opposing natures. While the twins love to flit from one life situation to another with ease, the Scorpio is not very flexible and does not appreciate a connection that is not deep.

Even if these two have a few passionate moments together, it is difficult for their relationship to last.

Cancer – Aquarius

The water sign of Cancer could be called the most emotional sign on the zodiac wheel as it is ruled by the moon. They are also known to be immensely protective and nurturing about their loved ones and are total homebodies. Family means everything to a Cancerian. The air sign of Aquarius, on the other hand, is self-reflective and more concerned about the greater good. They may appear aloof and, at times, frivolous to the sentimental crab.

Leo – Capricorn

It has been generally observed in synastry that the earth and fire signs do not get along well. The warm-hearted Leo, symbolised by the lion and ruled by the sun, is too much sunshine and adventure for the routine-loving earth sign of Capricorn.

Leo might feel its spirits dampened by the serious and rule-loving Capricorn. Hence, those born under these two zodiac signs do not make a compatible couple.

Virgo – Sagittarius

Virgo is denoted by the symbol of maiden or virgin and is an earth sign. Termed the perfectionist of the zodiac, they are very detail-oriented and hate spontaneity of any kind. The core personality of the fire sign of Sagittarius is impulsiveness and a love for adventure.

Even though it is ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury, those born under the sign of Virgo like to internalise their feelings and avoid being vocal about them, this does not bode well with Sagittarius, denoted by the archer, who speaks their mind and is brutally honest in almost all situations.

Libra – Virgo

The balance-loving air sign of Libra loves to be liked. The fastidious Virgo, on the other hand, may want to point out every little shortcoming in their partner’s nature until it is perfect as per their high standards. Hence, Librans might get easily put off by this Virgo trait.

In the bedroom, they might manage to stoke some passion, but because of Virgo’s demanding nature and Libra’s indecisiveness, their chemistry might fizzle out quickly.

Scorpio – Libra

Scorpios are one of the most misunderstood signs in the zodiac system because they are not everybody’s cup of tea, but once you are in their circle of trust, you are golden. They have a mysterious aura, but they are like human X-rays when it comes to reading others. One can’t get away with anything from them as they are quite perceptive.

The air sign of Libra might be too light and frivolous for their fierce nature. The sensibilities of the two signs just don’t blend.

Sagittarius – Capricorn

The archer is ruled by the planet of adventure and travel, Jupiter. At the same time, Capricorns love to adhere to their set routine and are workaholics by nature. Saggitarians will feel stuck and trapped with Capricorn lovers because they constantly like to be on the move, exploring and experimenting.

This is, again, a fire and earth sign combination that does not work.

Capricorn – Gemini

Ruled by the planet of timeliness and karma, Saturn, the sea goat, does not like to waste time but instead wants to focus on the job at hand and excel at it. Capricorn individuals often display a single-minded dedication to their tasks, which is totally in contrast with the twins’ nature.

Gemini is very social and has around a million ideas churning in their brain while they shift their attention constantly from one project to the next. This is a perfect trait to frustrate the orderly and stable Capricorn.

Aquarius – Scorpio

The freedom-loving Aquarius, denoted by the sign of a water-bearer, is ruled by the planet of revolution, Uranus. They might feel intimidated by the Scorpio’s strong opinions. These signs are astrological rivals and, hence, do not complement each other romantically either. Naturally, zodiac sign compatibility is not usually achieved in this scenario.

Pisces – Gemini

The last sign of the zodiac, Pisces, denoted by twin fish, is the most peaceful of all the sun signs. Being a water sign, Piscean people tend to be very emotionally vulnerable. Gemini, the air sign, sometimes struggles with focusing on one relationship, and hence they might hurt the fish by being unfaithful, which is a total deal-breaker for Pisces.

Gemini is perceived as not a very emotionally intense sign and might fail to fulfil the expectations of their Picean partner on that front.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Anna Shvets/Pexels

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India