Akshay Kumar Has Launched His Athleisure Brand Called Force IX

After ruling the box office for years, Akshay Kumar now has a new passion project. On November 18, Akshay Kumar launched Force IX, his athleisure brand, something he has been working on for a while and which is now finally ready to be shared with the world.

In a career spanning over three decades, Akshay Kumar has given countless hits. Even today, he is one of the most profitable and bankable stars in Bollywood. While his latest release Ram Setu is still running at the box-office, the actor has come up with a new project already. Let’s find out more.

Akshay Kumar launches Force IX, an athleisure brand

Akshay Kumar kept his fans guessing for days, as he took to social media to announce about a new upcoming project. Finally, he broke the suspense when he announced his passion project, the apparel brand Force IX.

He released a video announcing the same, where he can be seen introducing the brand, and talking about the products. He called them “Engineered with Emotion”, as each and every product is crafted with high-quality material.

Time for the big reveal…my passion project, my brand and the name is FORCE IX.

Engineered with emotion ❤

With this new venture, Akshay Kumar has joined the Bollywood tribe who have their own apparel brands, like Alia Bhatt who owns Edamama, Anushka Sharma who owns Nush, Hrithik Roshan, who owns the casual athleisure brand HRX, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan who own House of Pataudi, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor who own Rheason to name a few.

