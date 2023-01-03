Easy Weight Loss Exercises To Do To Achieve Your New Year’s Resolutions

As we near the end of 2022, there are probably endless things that we couldn’t check off our New Year’s resolutions list. After all, the year hasn’t been easy, especially with our sedimentary lifestyles, negligible sleep, midlife crises, and desk jobs. There is just so much to do, and so little time to achieve it. Losing weight could have been one of those unfulfilled resolutions. Most of you might have thought about weight loss exercises, home remedies, colleagues’ advice, and even intermittent fasting to shed those extra calories, but just couldn’t implement it last year.

But it’s a new day and 2023, if nothing else, at least offers the motivation to kickstart our fitness resolutions again. So, why not finally check that ‘get fit’ resolution off the list this year?

Yes, it’s possible, and here’s how!

If sweating it out and rigorous gym sessions aren’t your jazz, we’ve come up with some weight-loss exercises you can easily implement. Add that extra oomph to your style and make your New Year’s resolutions a lot more achievable this year with these weight loss exercises:

Easy weight loss exercises for achieving your 2023 New Year’s resolutions

1. The Easy Workout Routine

Entirely new to workouts? Take it easy! Start with low-intensity, medium exercises that will help you burn calories. If you’re worrying about gym equipment, relax because that won’t be necessary. You can begin with easy movements, which do not require high-end facilities. After your warm-up, start with some push-ups, then move on to lunges, chair squats, squat jumps, planks, and pull-ups. Ensure you do at least ten reps of each. Make sure you increase the repetitions if they don’t tire you enough! Finally, end your easy workout by repeating the warm-up movements.

Your aim should be to challenge yourself and make these workouts a part of your routine.

2. Yoga

Yoga is said to be the most reliable methods of weight loss. Following a suitable yoga regime will ensure you not only burn calories but also increase your overall flexibility, free yourself of stress and, most importantly, reduce any physical strains that your body is experiencing. A good yoga routine, meditation, and a proper diet will empower you in ways you’ve never imagined.

Check out these Yoga Asanas that’ll accelerate your weight loss journey:

Virabhadrasana: The Virabhadrasana (warrior pose) is one of the most challenging poses for weight loss yoga. This yoga asana accelerates weight loss and strengthens your back muscles, abdomen, biceps, and triceps.

Phalakasana: Also known as the plank pose, this asana is a part of the Surya Namaskar yoga routine. It can help strengthen your arm and leg joints.



Also known as the plank pose, this asana is a part of the Surya Namaskar yoga routine. It can help strengthen your arm and leg joints. Trikonasana: Extremely beneficial for the spine, the trikonasana improves body postures, relieves neck pain, and helps in weight loss.

Extremely beneficial for the spine, the trikonasana improves body postures, relieves neck pain, and helps in weight loss. Setu bandha Sarvangasana: The bridge pose is a relaxing yoga asana, significant if you have prolonged back pain. It is extremely relaxing for individuals with rigorous desk jobs who don’t get to move much.

The bridge pose is a relaxing yoga asana, significant if you have prolonged back pain. It is extremely relaxing for individuals with rigorous desk jobs who don’t get to move much. Adho mukha svanasana: This pose benefits the upper body while simultaneously strengthening it.

Surya Namaskar

Apart from the mentioned yoga asanas, practising Surya Namaskar or sun salutations could be one of the best ways to accelerate your weight loss journey. Besides the obvious weight loss benefits, sun salutations are known for balancing mental health as well.

3. Swimming

Don’t underestimate the invigorating power of swimming! Signing up for a swimming class can be highly effective in helping you lose weight, especially if, instead of making it a relaxing activity, you turn it into a weight-loss exercise. Although some people complain about not seeing instant results, if you are patient, you’ll be amazed by your transformation.

4. Walking

The simplest form of cardio you can practice! A religious walking routine can significantly boost your weight loss journey. Start by strolling for 5 minutes, pick up your pace, walk fast for another 25 minutes, and eventually lower the pace in the next five minutes. Such exercises will ensure you burn calories while balancing your lifestyle.

5. Dance/Zumba

If you’ve been feeling low lately, then a dance workout or Zumba session will surely get you going. Besides burning calories, dancing also decreases the cortisol levels in your body. So, if you’re constantly feeling bogged down with work or emotions, put on your dancing shoes and get grooving! Studies show that a proper dance regime leads to weight loss, helps you maintain a toned body, and even boosts your mental health. What’s not to love?

6. Cycling

According to various studies and health reports, one of the significant causes of weight gain is inactivity. So, indulging yourself in any activity or cardio session will help burn calories. Among the major outdoor activities you can partake in, cycling is another weight-loss exercise that won’t demand much from you, just like running.

And lastly…

Don’t forget to be calm and relaxed, and just enjoy the process. Putting yourself in the right frame of mind is just as important as trying out these easy weight-loss exercises. You’ll be surprised at how the easy ones can be super rewarding, both in terms of losing weight as well as remaining fit for extended periods of time.

So to sum up, let 2023 be the year your resolutions do not slide on to next year’s list!

Hero Image Credit: Unsplash/Jonathan Borba

Feature Image Credit: Unsplash/Dollar Gill

