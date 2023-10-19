Get Fit With Hrithik Roshan’s Workout Routine And Diet For His Upcoming Movie ‘Fighter’

When Hrithik Roshan first graced our screens with his debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, in 2000, the Indian audiences got a glimpse of muscular arms and a monumental V-shaped physique that the actor brought along. In other words, Roshan introduced the Bollywood industry to Hollywood-style aesthetics and fitness.

Over the years, we have seen Roshan transform his body with rigorous workout routines for various movie roles, including Bang Bang (2014), Vikram Vedha (2017), War (2019), and the Krrish franchise. He is widely recognised as one of the most physically fit actors in the industry, and his recent transformation for his upcoming 2024 release — the Siddharth Anand action thriller, Fighter — proves his unwavering dedication to his craft.

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram to share his five-week fitness evolution and wrote a lengthy note describing his workout routine and how he managed to stay motivated throughout. He started the caption with: “5 weeks. Start to finish. Post vacation to post-shoot. Mission accomplished. Thank you knees, back, ankles, shoulders and spine and mind. You guys love a good fight. I love you all. Now time to rest and recuperate and begin to find an even better balance.”

He further elaborated on how the most difficult situation during these past weeks was to say straight-up no to everything. He wrote: “Hardest part – was saying NO to other important things, loved ones, friends, social occasions, school PTM’s and even extended work hours.” In addition to this, the actor also shared voice notes of his fitness trainer Kris Gethin, giving a peek into his entire workout plan.

So, in case you are curious about what it takes to be the Greek God of Bollywood and how he is prepping for Fighter, here is a breakdown of Roshan’s workout schedule, diet and other fitness tips.

Decoding Hrithik Roshan’s workout routine for ‘Fighter’

The 10-minute workout for killer abs

According to Times Of India, Hrithik Roshan follows a quick 10-minute routine that helps him to keep up with his strong abs, including exercises such as face pulls, bar curls, dumbbell seater incline curls, reverse-grip rows and straight-arm pulldowns.

Face pulls offer advantages for the deltoid muscles, particularly targeting the rear deltoids, which is particularly beneficial for individuals with underdeveloped rear shoulder muscles. Whereas, bar curls are highly effective for bicep development and dumbbell seated incline curls are a superb exercise for enhancing strength and definition. On the other hand, reverse-grip rows are exceptional for strengthening the back muscles and straight arm pulldowns serve as an excellent back workout by pre-fatiguing the muscles before engaging in more extensive movements.

Work out five times a week

The Dhoom 2 actor follows a rigorous workout routine, typically training five times a week. This includes two consecutive days of exercise followed by a single day of rest. In case he has had a restful night’s sleep, he occasionally extends his workout streak to three consecutive days. He dedicates 45 to 60 minutes to weight training during each workout session. Additionally, he focuses on a pair of specific body parts in each session, alternating between combinations like the back and biceps, chest and triceps, or shoulders and abs.

A strict diet

Despite being a huge foodie, the 49-year-old adheres to a strict and structured diet, completely avoiding cheat meals. He consumes approximately 4,000 calories daily, with a focus on a high-protein diet. His meals include egg whites, fish, poultry and protein shakes to meet his protein requirements. Further, he incorporates carbohydrates into his diet through sources like sweet potatoes, oats and rice as well as includes healthy fats from egg yolks and nuts, as reported by The Indian Express.

Earlier in September, the actor shared a look at his pre-prepared, cold home-cooked meals and disclosed that he consumes a 130-gram protein-rich meal every three hours.

Never skip cardio

In addition to his aerobics routine, Roshan makes it a point to achieve a minimum of 10,000 steps through walking every day. He dedicates about 40 minutes daily to some form of physical activity, which might include activities like beach jogging or swimming.

Additionally, his trainer also revealed that his workout approach for the actor is to keep them fresh and dynamic, preventing his body from becoming too accustomed to any one routine and preventing monotony.

Sleeping on time and hydrating is a must

In Gethin’s voice notes shared by Roshan on Instagram, the fitness trainer emphasised the importance of sleep and requested Roshan to hit the bed relatively early, by 9 pm. This is in line with reports by Healthline which state that inadequate rest and insufficient time for the body to heal can lead to issues with your digestive system, leading to weight gain and unable to burn calories.

In addition to prioritising sleep, the actor focuses on proper hydration and ensures he consumes around 4-5 litres of water daily to stay well-hydrated, which is crucial for overall health and fitness. This combination of ample sleep and proper hydration contributes to his physical well-being and injury prevention.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-How many hours does Hrithik Roshan work out?

According to reports, Hrithik Roshan works out five times a week and spends 40-60 minutes on weight training.



-Who is Hrithik Roshan’s trainer?

Kris Gethin and Swapneel Hazare are Hrithik Roshan’s trainers.