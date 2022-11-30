Is It Actually Healthy To Eat Cornflakes For Breakfast Everyday?

Having grown up in an Indian household, starting our day with cornflakes has been an essential activity. All throughout our childhood days, we have been told about the numerous nutritional benefits of eating cornflakes. Even today, for most of us living away from home, cornflakes is the quickest and easiest breakfast option.

And why wouldn’t it be? It’s just a handful of cereal and your choice of milk in a bowl. No fuss, no cooking, and the best part, it’s still healthy…or is it? Yes, we have been always told that cornflakes are a healthy breakfast option, but who fed (pun not intended) us this idea? Commercials that claim health benefits without providing any numbers, stats or real proof? Well, it may be time to take a look at your favourite breakfast cereal – cornflakes and its side effects.

Cornflakes benefits: Taking a look at the (dis)advantages of the breakfast cereal

Cornflakes are not as beneficial to your health as you may think. Here are the side effects of cornflakes that you should know of.

Cornflakes are highly refined

We all know the truth about refined and processed food. Even though brands might boast of cornflakes and its benefits, anything that’s produced in the factory after going through stages of refining and processing loses all health benefits. Regular consumption of processed foods can even lead to an increase in the risk of developing cancer.

It leads to weight gain

Cornflakes contain a huge amount of added sugar. On top of that, we tend to add extra sugar or honey when consuming cornflakes or any breakfast cereal. Starting your day on such a sugary note daily will lead to weight gain. So if you are someone who’s trying to lose weight, staying away from cornflakes would be a wise decision!

Cornflakes have added sugar

What’s packaged and marketed as a healthy breakfast option is loaded with sugar. When you start your day with something sugary, it spikes up your blood sugar levels and even leads to inflammation sometimes. If you are having cornflakes on a daily basis, some of the side effects of cornflakes include higher blood pressure, inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and fatty liver disease. According to the National Library of Medicine, excess sugars even lead to chronic diseases.

Worsens your diabetes

If you have diabetes, cornflakes are an absolute no-no! Due to its high sugar content, it will spike up blood sugar levels to a great extent and that is a poison for people with Type 2 diabetes!

They have high glycemic index

In simple words, glycemic index (GI) measures how quickly a food causes our blood sugar levels to rise. We already told you cornflakes are high in sugar. GI is measured on a scale of 1 to 100, where 100 means pure glucose. Higher the number of a food item on the GI index, higher the sugar content and health risks. Cornflakes have a GI of 80! According to studies, foods with a high GI also makes it harder to lose weight.

High content of corn syrup

Cornflakes are high in high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS). What does it mean? That they have a high sugar content. Since cornflakes do not have a great taste on their own, these additives are added to add a taste. This takes away further from the cornflakes benefits and adds to the side effect of cornflakes.

To sum up, cornflakes are not what we have believed them to be. While we have only been told of the numerous cornflakes benefits, it’s time to change the whole perception and look at all the side effects of cornflakes.

Hero Image: Courtesy towfiqu barbhuiya/Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy micheile dot com/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India