Want To Lose Weight? Here’s Why You Should Add Dates To Your Diet

If you are trying to lose weight, sugary foods might be your worst enemy. But not when it comes to these delicious little dry fruits. Is it good to have dates for weight loss? We find out.

Are you on a diet and find yourself craving some sugar around the evening? We have all been there. You’ve had your nice comfortable lunch and then bam, it’s 4 pm and now you want to munch on a sugary snack. That is when these sticky, sugary snacks come in handy. But if you’ve been told to avoid dates when you’re trying to lose weight, you were probably believing just another fad all along. The question remains, should you have dates for weight loss? Let’s find out.

Should you have dates for weight loss?

The good ol’ khajoor or dates, have recently come to be known as healthy foods, after being shunned down for years for its super sweet taste. Grown in tropical regions, dates are known for their immunity-boosting properties.

High in potassium, iron, and vitamins like B1, B2, A1 and C, dates have a range of health benefits. But the best thing about them is that they are great for weight loss. Here’s why:

Highly fibrous

Dates are high in dietary fibres, and you know what they say about fibrous food, right? The fibres in the dates keep you full for a longer time, thus preventing you from snacking. This way it also boosts your metabolism.

High in protein

Being high in protein, dates are great for weight loss. The protein helps in maintaining a healthy mass and keep the muscles strong, which goes a long way in keeping your weight in check.

High in unsaturated fatty acids

You already know that not all fats are bad. Unsaturated fatty acids are an example of healthy fats which are found in dates. These healthy fats help reduce inflammation, which is linked to obesity, insulin resistance, diabetes, and more. Thus by consuming dates, you keep all these at bay.

Rich in antioxidants

Dates are high in antioxidants such as anthocyanins, phenolics, and carotenoids, which help in flushing out toxins from the and boost metabolism and digestion. They fight the harmful free radicals in the body and help fight stress and inflammation. All these lead to weight loss ultimately.

Anti-diabetic properties

Even though dates are high in sugar, these are naturally occurring sugars that keep your blood sugar levels in check. Dates are rich in flavonoids, saponins, and phenolics, which stimulate insulin production in the body. Dates also have a low glycemic index, which means that they regulate blood sugar levels.

How many dates should you have for weight loss?

Even though dates are packed with health benefits and are great for weight loss, you have to remember moderation is the key. Ideally, you should have about four to six dates per day, in order to keep your hunger pangs at bay and also satiate your sweet tooth.

Hero Image: Courtesy VD Photography/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy VD Photography/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India