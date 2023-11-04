Delhi Air Pollution: How To Prevent Your Health From Deteriorating

Another year and Delhi is struggling with air pollution again, forcing the denizens of the National Capital Region (NCR), comprising Delhi, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Gurugram, to look for ways to stay healthy while finding their way through the thick haze.

To think of it, it must be an abysmally exasperating feeling for anyone living in this situation for years with no solution in sight. But c’est la vie — at least for those in Delhi-NCR.

According to the BBC, “Delhi’s air turns especially toxic in winter due to various factors, including burning of crop remains by farmers, low wind speeds and bursting of firecrackers during festivals.”

Delhi Pollution Control Committee studies reportedly show that burning of crop remains, also known as stubble burning, peaks during November in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reveals that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has breached the danger mark of 401 at several places on 3 November. The AQI scale of 401-500 is considered the worst and “affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.”

Among the areas affected most severely are Anand Vihar station, Punjabi Bagh station, and Mundka station. In some places, such as R.K. Puram, the API was 495.

Primary schools in Delhi were closed and a ban on non-essential construction work was reportedly imposed in the evening of 2 November in light of the worsening situation. Restrictions have also been imposed on diesel and petrol vehicles operating in and around Delhi. In October, the Delhi government banned the manufacture, sale, and use of firecrackers within the city.

The ways to stay healthy amidst air pollution

What to do

Wear a mask before stepping outside

Wearing masks is especially essential when outside. The N95 masks offer the best protection, but wearing a 3-layer mask is also quite effective against air pollution.

Constant hydration

Drinking enough water all day is good against air pollution. Healthy drinks such as coconut water and fresh lime or fruits and vegetable juices are also great.

Eat healthy

A diet rich in antioxidants, protein and green vegetables helps protect the body from the harmful effects of air pollutants.

Use public transports

The more cars on the road, the more vehicular pollution — a real problem that somehow is never at the centre of the outrage against air pollution by the civic society. It is widely known that every vehicle on the road is a contributor to CO2 in the air. So, taking public transport, such as metro trains and buses or ride-sharing, helps reduce CO2 emissions, decreases pollutants in the atmosphere and improves air quality.

Buy air purifiers for indoor use

Air purifiers can help combat the effects of air pollution indoors. The best air purifiers are easily affordable and known for their effectiveness. Alternatively, using air-purifying plants such as ivy, spider plants and aloe vera, might also help reduce air pollution indoors.

Take a steam bath

Steam is the best way to keep the airways in the body clean, strong and relaxed. Inhaling steam helps strengthen the lungs and destroys hazardous particles. Adding a few drops of eucalyptus oil to the water before inhaling the steam is also helpful.

What not to do

Don’t smoke

Smoking is bad for health. It weakens the capacity of the lungs, making them vulnerable against air pollutants. Smoking also affects non-smokers who are near the smoker, whether indoors or outdoors. This is called passive smoking and several non-smokers are affected by inhaling the air around a smoker.

Do not burn garbage

Burning of garbage, especially plastic, contributes to pollution in the air. Thus, it should not be practised.

Avoid strenuous exercise

Exercising in poor air affects breathing. It is best not to run or jog. Exercise warrants excessive breathing, which will be harmful when done in hazardous air.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Why is air pollution so high in Delhi?

The primary reasons for air pollution in Delhi around winter is stubble burning and low wind speeds, but vehicular pollution is a major issue all year round.

– Is Delhi pollution-free now?

No, Delhi is never pollution-free.

– How harmful is Delhi pollution?

Delhi’s air pollution is extremely hazardous.

– What are the three main causes of air pollution?

Industrial smoke, vehicular emissions and the burning of crop remains are three main causes of air pollution in Delhi.

– How can we stop Delhi air pollution?

Carpooling, using public transport, using renewable energy, and not burning waste might help in reducing air pollution in the long run.

