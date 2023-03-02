Is Mukesh Ambani Venturing Into Genome Testing In India?

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is planning to venture into genome testing, in what is certain to be a revolutionary move in the healthcare and tech industries in India. Around the world, startups like 23andMe have already made genetic testing quite popular. In fact, you must have seen one of those YouTube videos where people reveal the results of their DNA ancestry reports.

As Amabani is focusing on genome testing, with healthcare being the priority, let’s take a closer look at what his move might mean for us.

What is genome testing?

In simple words, genome testing can help you discover any genetic changes in your DNA that can lead to health problems. It is also used to help identify any genetic disorders or cardiac/neurodegenerative diseases you might have inherited from your parents or grandparents. For instance, if you have inherited Marfan syndrome from an ancestor, but you aren’t showing its symptoms yet, a genome test can help identify the genetic disorder.

