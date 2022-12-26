Fat Loss Vs Weight loss: Which One Is Better?

Social media is a cruel place to be where trolling has become a very normal practice. It is very convenient for trollers to make fun of people they don’t like while being anonymous about it. Celebrities often become an easy target of trolls. In the past few years, we have seen the general public mock celebrities over their weight, looks, clothes and whatnot. Its recent target became Vijay Sethupathi, who was heavily mocked for his weight. The actor took it as a challenge and went through a seemingly drastic fitness transformation in a short period of time. We wonder if it was from weight loss or fat loss.

Sethupathi took to his Instagram page to share a picture after his transformation. Posing with a smile, his fans could not help but notice that the South actor looked very lean. The actor was last seen in the Tamil feature film, DSP. The film was released just a few weeks ago and during the promotions, Makkal Selvan was looking his usual self. So, it was during this short period of time that he lost quite a few kilos. Interestingly, whenever a celebrity goes through a massive fitness transformation, it acts as an inspiration for fans to also stay fit. But while the celebs undergo this transformation with professional guidance, many people tend to fail to even know the difference between fat loss and weight loss.

Fat loss vs Weight loss: What is the difference between the two?

Weight loss and fat loss are often interchangeable, however, there is a minute difference between the two. Weight loss refers to a reduction in your overall body weight including muscle, water, and fat loss. As far as fat loss is concerned, it refers to weight loss from body fat. Fat loss is a more targeted and healthier goal than weight loss.

Is fat loss a better fitness option?

As we mentioned above, fat loss is a more specific goal, and a healthier option. Losing muscle during weight loss can be damaging. Muscle is an important component of a person’s overall health as it helps in properly regulating blood sugar levels and managing cholesterol. There is no muscle loss when you lose fat as you tend to lose more calories as well.

What happens when to your body when you lose weight?

When you lose weight, you rapidly lose fluid density as well as muscle. This further affects the fat levels and you may even lose the good fats from your body. This results in the reduction of body mass and a person may also fall sick. Losing weight can cause lowered metabolism, fatigue, a decline in neuromuscular function, potential effects on emotional and psychological states and an increased risk of injury. It can also cause unfavourable changes in body composition.

How to know whether proper fat loss is happening or not?

Some signs of losing weight in a healthy manner might be indicated by a toned body and a major change on the scale. You can also ensure that your weight loss is healthy by getting your body composition tested. Having a well-rounded diet that has carbs, protein and fat, along with an exercise routine can help you lose weight in the right manner.

How to keep your fat intake in control?

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for AmericansTrusted Source suggested that there needs to be no upper limit for how much fat one can consume. The consumption will rely on the calorie requirements for weight loss. A person’s eating habits and diet also affect the intake requirement.

The guidelines also suggest that fats should cover at least 20-35% of a person’s total daily calorie intake. If a person wishes to lose body fat, they should consume 0.5-1g/kg of fat every day.

Best exercises & diet for fat loss

Healthline suggests exercises like walking, jogging, cycling, weight training, interval training, swimming, yoga and pilates can help effectively in fat loss. One must opt for a calorie-deficit diet for fat loss. A calorie deficit of 500 calories per day is sufficient for weight loss, suggests the website.

So, as you might have understood by now, there is a huge difference between fat loss vs weight loss. To live a healthy life, one must opt for a lifestyle that aids fat loss and weight loss. Remember, weight loss can be harmful to your health.

Hero and Featured Images: actorvijaysethupathi/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India