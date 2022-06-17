Recently, honourees of The A-List indulged themselves with an enriching gastronomic experience presented by France’s No.1 premium wheat beer, 1664 Blanc. Hosted at ATAS Modern Malaysian Eatery, the A-Listers were treated to a specially curated 1664 Blanc Bon Appétit-lah menu to elevate dining experience with a twist.

Exquisitely prepared by Chef Tyson Gee of the aforementioned restaurant, the menu explores the blissful fusion of French and Malaysian cuisine. Living up to the brand tagline “Good Taste with a Twist”, the menu was served alongside 1664 Blanc, as well as the newly launched 1664 Rosé.

Blending authentic tastes, spices, ingredients and produce of local provenance, Chef Tyson Gee takes guests on a French culinary journey with a twist through the peninsula. With a mastery over his craft, the contemporary menu masterfully transforms local produce and heirloom ingredients into a transcendent experience. Committed to delivering an accessible gastronomic journey to elevate dining experience, the 1664 Blanc Bon Appétit-lah campaign is also opening its doors for everyone outside of The A-List to participate.

Taking place across selected restaurants and bars nationwide, the 1664 Blanc Bon Appétit-lah campaign is all set to deliver an enjoyable dining experience where beer lovers can experience enjoyable French-Malaysian fusion cuisine. In addition, the campaign is also dedicated to inspiring good taste in gastronomy at home, offering Bon Appétit-lah recipes for those who prefer to enjoy 1664 Blanc’s refreshing taste in the comfort of their own homes.

ATAS will be offering the curated 6-course experience at ATAS’s Chef Table at RM548 per person, with a minimum pax of 8 persons per dining experience. The dinner will be paired with 1664 Blanc or 1664 Rosé.

Available until 31 August 2022

For reservation, WhatsApp +603 2778 0735 or e-mail atas@theruma.com

For non Muslims 21 years old and above only. If you drink, do not drive.