The A-list 2021 Journey Ends With a Bang

Following a series of unforgettable lifestyle experiences jointly organised by August Man Malaysia and its partners Braun Büffel and Chivas Regal, The A-List 2021 has officially come to an end. In celebration of the inductees’ journey, we hosted a finale party with the pairing of a selection of whiskies by Chivas Regal at Gatsby Mansion KL.

It was a night of sophistication as the A-Listers arrived in get-ups reminiscent of the 1920s. Before entering the venue, the guys stopped for a fun photo op, posing against a mesmerising backdrop before a night of the roaring twenties. The night was opened with a welcome speech by Rubin Khoo, Associate Publisher of Hubert Burda Media Malaysia.

Having begun in Malaysia in 2016, the A-List campaign is now in its sixth year. Over the past eight months, A-listers Daniel Lim, Daniel Veerapen, Daniel Woodroof, Imran Fauzi, Joel Lim, Kalif Ismail, Kingsley Tan, Matthew Lim, Megat Arizal, Syafiq Mobin had the opportunity to experience life, the August Man way. The honourees were awarded a framed plaque in acknowledgement of their achievements in style, substance, and success.

With the A-Listers dressed up to the nines, we found ourselves inside a lavish party, albeit at a safe distance. For the finale dinner, the chefs at Gatsby Mansion KL devised a special Japanese menu, with each item pairing perfectly with the excellence of Chivas Regal. Amidst an ambience that exuberates elegance and grace, we raised our glasses to the ten gentlemen for their commitment and enthusiasm, and for paving the path for our next chapter of The A-List.

The A-List campaign sees the inductees taking part in numerous lifestyle experiences. Essentially, the activities are curated for these men through brand partnerships and such, with the aim of allowing them to further grow and network to enhance their reach and potential.