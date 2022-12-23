The A-List 2022 Comes To An End

Following a series of unforgettable lifestyle experiences jointly organised by Augustman Malaysia and its partners Cycle & Carriage and TAG Heuer, The A-List 2022 has officially come to an end. In celebration of the inductees’ journey, we hosted a finale party with the pairing of a selection of gins by Roku Gin at Apollo Dining. The night was opened with a welcome speech by KC Yap, Editor of Augustman Malaysia.

Having begun in Malaysia in 2016, the A-List campaign is now in its seventh year. Over the past eight months, A-listers Abel Hao Tian, Arvind Kumar, Bradley Lim, Emran Rijal, Faiz Hak, Hadri Hashim, Henry Ngo, Iskandar Al-Haziq, Johann Razali, and Kesavan Purusotman had the opportunity to experience life, the Augustman way. The honourees were recognised for their achievements in style, substance, and success.

With the A-Listers dressed up to the nines, we found ourselves inside a lavish party, albeit at a safe distance. For the finale dinner, the chefs at Apollo Dining devised a three-course meal, with each item pairing perfectly with the excellence of Roku Gin. Amidst an ambience that exuberates elegance and grace, we raised our glasses to the ten gentlemen for their commitment and enthusiasm, and for paving the path for our next chapter of The A-List.

The A-List campaign sees the inductees taking part in numerous lifestyle experiences. Essentially, the activities are curated for these men through brand partnerships and such, with the aim of allowing them to further grow and network to enhance their reach and potential.