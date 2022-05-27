The A-List 2022 Kicks Off With An Intimate Private Dinner

To celebrate the launch of The A-List 2022, we hosted a private dinner at Beta KL. Presented in partnership with our sponsors Cycle & Carriage and TAG Heuer, the dinner saw honourees from this year’s list mingling with the alumni.

The event was opened with a welcome speech by Rubin Khoo, Associate Publisher of Hubert Burda Media Malaysia, announcing that the A- List’s expansion has recognised 70 honourees over the span of seven years. Embodying the magazine’s tenets of success, style and substance, The A-List continues to recognise the passionate and entrepreneurial professionals of today.

Exquisitely prepared by the restaurant for the evening, the four-course meal masterfully utilise Asian flavours in its selection of dishes. The menu was served alongside the Chivas Regal XV. With its incredible versatility, the amber coloured beauty is a remarkable pick when it comes to the pairing between food and whisky.

As guests dined and filled the air with chatter, KC Yap, editor of August Man Malaysia, took to the stage to proudly present the honourees of the 2022 A-listers, which was followed by thunderous applause. Once the night’s agenda came to an end, guests bonded over more drinks and lingered throughout the night as new friendships and memories were made.

The A-List campaign sees the inductees taking part in numerous lifestyle experiences. Essentially activities curated for these men through brand partnerships and such. With the aim of allowing them to further grow and network to enhance their reach and potential.

The A-List campaign sees the inductees taking part in numerous lifestyle experiences. Essentially activities curated for these men through brand partnerships and such. With the aim of allowing them to further grow and network to enhance their reach and potential.