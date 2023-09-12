A-Lister 2023: Speeding into New Friendships at Evolt Karting

When Augustman’s A-Listers and Men Of The Year meet on the racetrack of Evolt Karting, a friendly get-together can turn into a night of pushing boundaries.

Evolt Karting x Augustman A-Lister 2023

The Augustman A-List has always been synonymous with new experiences and high-calibre networking, but last August saw a further enhancement to this programme with the inclusion of our Men Of The Year alumni in our exclusive activities with Evolt Karting.

Weiron Tan, our previous Men Of The Year and motorsports powerhouse, was generous enough to share his passion for the sport with our A-Listers. And seeing how he himself got started in racing through go-karting, Tan wanted to expose the A-Listers to the high-octane world of racing to see if any of them would continue developing their talents in the sport.

As it would turn out, one of our A-Listers would prove that he had what it took to go to the next level, but that would have to wait till the end of this story.

[The A-listers 2023 inductees from Left to Right]: Dr. Chong Ian, Terimunite Chandran, Amir Shiraz, Wan Sean Shariff, Azfar Azri Farid

On its own, the event was a great time for the A-Listers to catch up, both from the current and past cohorts. Their busy schedules rarely allow them that luxury. Which is why when they got together, a lot of high-fives were passed and friendly banter exchanged.

But underneath this friendly bond also lay a healthy rivalry amongst themselves, and go-karting only served to stoke their competitive flames even more.

Evolt Karting proved to be a great battleground as they had cutting-edge technology coupled with Tan’s extensive knowledge in motorsports. The session itself was run in a grand prix format, meaning they had three rounds of eight-minute races to go through. Just enough time for the competitors to get used to the track.

Motorsports – even at the leisure karting level – can be very physically demanding, so even one round was challenging enough, let alone three times: warm-up, qualifying, and the actual race.

But the track was designed in a way to be friendly enough for beginners, yet challenging for the pros looking to optimise their skills and shave off those milliseconds off their lap times.









The boys at the racetrack having a good time.

The A-Listers took to the challenge pretty quickly, however, as they cut through every corner without so much as slowing down. There was a nudge or two on the track to signify who’s boss, but they were all done in good spirits.

The go-karts at Evolt Karting are fully electric, and they can also have their max speed altered to suit the racers’ experience level. Every driver has to earn their chops and complete one lap within 48 seconds before they get to unlock the next level, giving them access to even more speed.

After a fierce battle, the sole A-Lister to come out on top and break the sub-48-second time was Wan Sean Shariff, allowing him the option to go to the Advanced category if he so chooses. His podium mates included Edward Teoh from the 2017 cohort in second place, as well as Dr. Ian Chong in third.









Our A-Listers and Men of The Year Alumni sporting timepieces by TAG Heuer at the grounds of Evolt Karting

It wasn’t just the bragging rights that the podium placers took home. They also received a gift set by Espa that included a fitness shower gel, bath and body oil, and muscle rescue balm to indulge in after a tiring session at the track.

And just like that, an exciting night came to a close. More bonds were built, and more experiences made. That’s the spirit of the A-List, and with our Men Of The Year now in the mix, there’s no limit to what other possibilities there’ll be for future events.



The Augustman A-Listers and Men of The Year participants with their ESPA gift set by Trove MY at the end of their night at Evolt Karting

Official Sponsors: Cycle & Carriage, Tag Hueur, and Trove MY and Evolt Karting

Images by Saufi Nadzri