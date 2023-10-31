A-Listers 2023: Forging Memories With Padel Tennis at ASCARO Padel

The Augustman A-Listers take over the courts at ASCARO Padel for a friendly game of padel tennis

It’s always a delightful time when the Augustman A-Listers come together. And as part of the latest campaign, this gathering involved the A-Listers facing off against each other with rackets in their hands.

Nestled on the rooftop of One Utama shopping centre, Ascaro Padel is the latest sports and leisure space everyone’s been raving about. While padel tennis itself is not new, it’s still a growing sport for many Malaysians.

First played in 1969 in Mexico, padel tennis is a fusion between tennis and squash. With familiar yet different sets of rules, the sport is exciting and unique in its own way.

In collaboration with TAG Heuer, each A-lister sported a timepiece from the Aquaracer or Carrera series during the game. Before beginning the session, the A-listers were given a primer by coach Xavi Demattey. The rules of the game are somewhat like traditional tennis. But since padel tennis carries elements of squash, players can bounce the ball off the glass walls surrounding the court too.













Like all sports, padel tennis takes practice and patience before one gets the hang of it. With the help of coach Demattey, the A-Listers took to the court quickly, looking dashing in their sports attire and TAG Heuer watches.

After an hour of vigorous padel tennis, the A-Listers retired to the lounge area for a well-deserved rest and some light snacks, all while catching up on what’s new amongst themselves, especially since they rarely get to meet up due to their demanding personal schedules.













As career-driven gentlemen acing their jobs in the day, padel tennis made for a great after-work activity to clear the mind. And while the men had a great time learning a new sport, there’s no doubt that these men have also continued forging their bond as with all other A-List events.