A-Listers Discover The Many Wonders Of Penang

Great food is at the heart of every journey. Recently, four of the 10 personalities from The A-List 2022 embarked on a wholesome trip to Penang. Abel Hao Tian, Emran Rijal, Iskandar Al-Haziq, and Johann Razali rendezvoused at Cycle and Carriage Petaling Jaya, before driving up north to Penang. They were handed the keys to a variety of Mercedes-Benz vehicle – namely the A35, the GLA 250, the GLB 250, and the GLA 35.

Upon arrival, the A-List honourees were greeted by CK Teh (also known as C Kology), a local food influencer who is dedicated to documenting the diversity of food options available in Malaysia. An expert in culinary adventures, Teh provided knowledgeable insights throughout the trip. Together, they stopped by Hameed Pata Mee Sotong for a sumptuous meal.

Having served mee sotong for over four decades, the renowned stall offers a combination of reddish noodle and a few pieces of sotong that is a delight on the taste buds. The noodles were well mixed with the sauce and ingredients and boasted a firm texture. A good plate of mee goreng must have strong assertive flavours, and Hameed Pata Mee Sotong passed with flying colours.

The A-Listers took in the rich heritage of Penang before heading over to Cycle & Carriage Bintang Malaysia (Penang Autohaus), where they picked up vehicles from Mercedes-Benz’ EQ line – the EQA, the EQC, as well as the EQS. The crew hit Penang Road, where they sampled Penang’s famous chendul. Renowned for its chendul served till the brim in a bowl, Penang Road Famous Teochew Chendul offers a combination of toppings which consist of served ice, pandan-flavoured jelly, red beans and coconut milk is the ideal dessert for anyone looking to quench their thirst.

The quest for great food continued at Auntie Giak Lean’s Old School Eatery, where the A-Listers received warm hospitality of the Cycle & Carriage team. The A-List honourees savoured authentic interpretations of Nyonya cuisine, such as the Sambal Brinjal, Curry Kapitan, and Nutmeg Juice, among many others. Before turning in for the night, A-Lister Abel visited Backdoor Bodega, often regarded as the best bar in Penang and the first in the state to be placed on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list.

The next morning, the A-Listers dropped by Roti Canai Transfer Road for breakfast before heading back to Kuala Lumpur. A popular breakfast in Penang, the unpretentious good stall offers flatbread that is freshly made, topped with the protein of your choice (beef or chicken) and beautifully slattered with a hearty curry sauce.