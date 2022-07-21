A-Listers Embark On A Two-Wheeled Journey Full Of Fun and Adventure

Coordinated by The Ride School and Specialized, The A-Listers embark on a scenic journey with a thrilling shot of adrenaline-pumping action.

Sometimes mountain biking is simply about trying a new experience in the fresh air, other times it’s more of a sporting challenge that requires a steep learning curve. Either way, the exhilarating sport provides the perfect opportunity for building resilience and improving team spirit, which is why we gathered our A-Listers for an engaging mountain biking experience at Sri Hartamas Park.

Coordinated by The Ride School and Specialized, the stand-alone experience was tailor-made to suit the learning objectives of our A-List honourees. Integrating mountain biking experiences into a wider learning programme, the professionals at The Ride School combined mountain bike leadership with a tremendous understanding of personal development and team building. During the activity, the A-Listers familiarised themselves with the front tire, seat, handlebars, and pedals while simultaneously building teamwork, strengthening relationships, and developing trust.

The activity would not have been possible without the tremendous support provided by Specialized. Offering a variety of bicycles designed to accommodate the various A-Listers, Specialized allowed its riders to embark on a scenic journey with a thrilling shot of adrenaline-pumping action. No matter your motivation, Specialized guarantees that you’ll find a bike that puts a grin on your face.

Founded in 1974, the renowned company introduced the first major production mountain bike in the world, the Stumpjumper. Today, Specialized produces a full range of high-end and entry-level road bikes, mountain bikes, commuter/city bikes, children’s bikes, and BMX bikes. The company also offers an extensive line of bike accessories, including helmets, water bottles, jerseys, tires, and shoes.

The A-List campaign sees the inductees taking part in numerous lifestyle experiences. Essentially activities curated for these men through brand partnerships and such. With the aim of allowing them to further grow and network to enhance their reach and potential.