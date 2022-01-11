A-Listers Daniel Lim and Daniel Woodroof Explore the Art of Mixology With Chivas Regal

Mixology has become wildly popular, and for good reason. Cocooned at home with little else to do and no prospect of eating out, many turned to crafting cocktails into a hobby. Considering the immense popularity of at-home cocktails, we drafted two of the ten personalities from The A-List 2021 – Daniel Lim and Daniel Woodroof – to try their hands at mixing a selection of cocktails with the velvety flavours of the Chivas Regal XV.

Guided by world champion mixologist Joshua Ivanovic, the guys were let in on tricks of the trade, from muddling and mixing to shaking and stirring. The A-Listers were accompanied by Rowan Sands, the brand’s newly appointed ambassador in Malaysia, who is well-versed in the world of the super-premium Scotch whisky. Hosted at JungleBird, the masterclass allowed the guys to learn about the history of Chivas Regal’s 15-year-old blended Scotch whisky, the ingredients, as well as the secret behind making the perfect cocktail.

How was your experience?

Daniel Lim: I wanted to learn more about cocktails, the process behind crafting them. I never had any experience when it comes to this. However, Josh was great in guiding us through the process, which made it easy. I had a tremendous experience by the end of the masterclass.

Daniel Woodroof: I think today was one of those opportunities where I’ve been able to do something that I’ve never done before in the past. I walked in with an open mind, so there were no real expectations. As Josh said, the main thing is to just have fun, and I think that’s all we’ve done this morning. [Laughs] JungleBird is such an awesome place, I’ve been here a few times before so it’s good to be back.

Do you have a preference in the types of alcohol that you drink?

Daniel Lim: I’m not really a cocktail person, as I tend to gravitate towards wine. Sometimes, I do drink the occasional cocktail but it’s mostly just gin and tonic. Yeah, that’s my go-to when it comes to cocktails.

Daniel Woodroof: I would say I’m a gin drinker. However, through this past year with August Man and Chivas Regal, I’ve been a lot more exposed to something that I thought was a little intimidating. Today, I was able to experiment with different types of cocktails, finding out more about where the Chivas Regal brand is going, and being marvelled at all the varieties that they have. It’s a really fun drink that I’m definitely going to be incorporating more into my nights out.

What is your favourite aspect of the masterclass?

Daniel Lim: Today’s opportunity allowed me to experience the versatility of Chivas Regal. By the end of the masterclass, I have a newfound appreciation for the spirit.

Daniel Woodroof: Honestly, the best bit was the shaker. I think that’s kind of like the iconic bartender move that I’ve never really experienced before. Being able to make the drinks, put it all into the shaker, and then have that stereotypical bartender moment and not spill it all over my white shirt was an incredibly fun experience.

Of the two drinks that you made, which one is your favourite?

Daniel Lim: The Chivas XV Mule. The ginger juice and fresh lime really stood out when you take it in. It’s incredibly refreshing, and I did not expect whiskey and ginger to go so well together. For someone who’s not a big fan of ginger, colour me surprised!

Daniel Woodroof: My favourite was the Chivas XV Peach Sour. I think it was a lot lighter and that’s something that I could definitely drink more of. It was a lot more citrusy and that’s something I generally enjoy in my drinks. So yeah, I think that kind of takes the cake for me today.

What was the most challenging aspect?

Daniel Lim: Memorising the ingredients as well as the getting the proportion right. Yeah, but fortunately, it was not as hard as I thought it would be. When you’re in the middle of it, you just have to make sure that you memorised what you need to, and then you’re pretty much good to go. It’s been a fun experience.

Daniel Woodroof: Remembering the measurements for all the ingredients. I think Daniel Lim kind of set the bar by memorising all the measurements. When I was making my first drink, I was reading off the instructions list. So, I think the pressure was on for the second drink, but I managed to memorise everything. Full respect to everybody in this industry. I mean just to have that knowledge of all the measurements in the back of your mind, going autopilot when serving lots of drinks all night, I have a newfound respect for everybody working behind the bar.

About JungleBird KL:

Recently relocated to a new, larger and brighter nest, JungleBird’s selection remains unsurpassed. Encompassing a wide variety of spirit categories with a heavy focus on rums, the former Asia’s 50 Best Bars winner chooses rums from around the world to create an ever-evolving menu of drinks. Co-founder and bar director Joshua Ivanovic’s signatures include the Brazilian Quentao – cachaça, cider reduction, ginger and citrus – and the more local Cendol Colada, featuring rum, pandan, homemade coconut cream and pineapple.