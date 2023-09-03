A Night Of Celebrating Girard-Perregaux X Aston Martin

Highlights of the night

The Augustman A-List and Men Of The Year alumni received a masterclass on craftsmanship at the special showcase of Girard-Perregaux’s Laureato Green Ceramic Aston Martin timepiece last July.

Held at Ritz-Carlton Hotel Kuala Lumpur, the event saw participation from Girard-Perregaux, Aston Martin, and The Hour Glass, who all played a part in creating a memorable evening.

The centre of attention was the Laureato Green Ceramic Aston Martin edition, available in both 42mm and 38mm versions, which the attendees were allowed to try on. No better way to experience a limited-edition timepiece than by having it on your wrist.

Also parked outside was the Aston Martin Vantage, marking the theme of unity between two heritage brands that have displayed utmost craftsmanship through the centuries.

Among those in attendance were SK Teh, general manager of The Hour Glass; Kumara Sooriar Sivanasan, general manager of Aston Martin Malaysia; and Vuong-Thong Nguyen, regional brand director of Girard-Perregaux. They each shared their own story for the night before inviting the audience to continue in the evening’s reveries.

Speaking of reveries, another fun activity for the night included a unique mixology class on how to mix a Girard-Perregaux cocktail. Craftsmen were also on hand to customise leather luggage tags for the attendees.

The guests were treated to an entire night of canapés and drinks to complement the merriment. And what’s more important is that it turned out to be a night of networking amongst the esteemed brands and the dynamic Augustman personalities. In other words, the guests took a play out of the Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin partnership and forged great relationships of their own.